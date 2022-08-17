Home / India News / BREAKING: Explosions rock Russian-occupied Crimea; Ukrainian attack suspected
Live

BREAKING: Explosions rock Russian-occupied Crimea; Ukrainian attack suspected

  • Breaking news live updates August 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 17, 2022 07:47 AM IST

    Life comes to standstill in Odisha's Bhadrak due to flood situation

    The normal life of people came to a standstill as floodwater from the Baitarani river inundated residential areas in parts of Bhadrak district.

    According to the district administration, 80,000 to 90,000 people have been affected due to the flood situation.

    "As of now, three blocks in Bhadrak district are affected due to floodwater. The administration took steps and boats along with other necessary help have been deployed. 80,000 to 90,000 people are affected," Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, District Magistrate Bhadrak told ANI.

  • Aug 17, 2022 07:43 AM IST

    Mumbai may see moderate to heavy rain; mercury expected to stay below 27 degrees

    The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 27 degrees as the city may witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The weather department has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" in the city and suburbs, whereas heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places.

    Read more

  • Aug 17, 2022 07:43 AM IST

    Rajasthan Congress chief meets family of deceased Dalit boy in Jalore

    Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday visited the residence of a Dalit student who was allegedly killed over touching a water pot in Jalore district.

    After meeting the family, the Congress leader told ANI, "It is a matter of concern that such an incident happened. Police are investigating the incident. The state government will ensure that perpetrator is given stringent punishment. State government and party have ensured all the help to student's family."

    ANI

  • Aug 17, 2022 06:55 AM IST

    China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 day earlier

    China reported 3,036 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 16, of which 637 were symptomatic and 2,399 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

  • Aug 17, 2022 06:54 AM IST

    Madagascar President thanks India for standing with his country during time of need

    Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 76th Independence Day as he thanked India for standing with his country in time of need.

    "My warm greetings to you PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. My gratitude for standing with Madagascar during the time of need," Rajoelina tweeted on August 15.

  • Aug 17, 2022 06:34 AM IST

    Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

    Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

    Russia blamed the blasts in the village of Mayskoye on an “act of sabotage,” without naming the perpetrators.

  • Aug 17, 2022 06:01 AM IST

    Mumbai rain | Occasional intense spells predicted for the next 24 hours

    The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours.

  • Aug 17, 2022 06:01 AM IST

    Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik reviews flood situation, asks officials to be on toes

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the flood situation in the state and directed the officials to ensure zero casualty due to flood and that there should be no disruption to normal life.

    He said "there is a possibility of flooding in 10 districts of the Mahanadi river basin due to continuous rains. Therefore, he advised the Collectors of these 10 districts to be cautious and take all kinds of measures to prevent the flood situation."

  • Aug 17, 2022 05:56 AM IST

    Elon Musk says he will buy Manchester United

    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc.

    "I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome" Musk tweeted.

    It was unclear if Musk was serious about the deal.

  • Aug 17, 2022 05:55 AM IST

    Ratan Tata backs startup that connects senior citizens with young graduates

    Goodfellows, which promotes “inter-generational friendships” said on Tuesday that it received a seed investment of an undisclosed sum from Tata, the influential chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ltd., which runs about 150 companies including some of India’s most valuable such as software outsourcer Tata Consultancy Service Ltd. and the country’s largest steelmaker Tata Steel Ltd.
    Read more

  • Aug 17, 2022 05:32 AM IST

    Iran submits a 'written response' in nuclear deal talks

    Iran said Tuesday it submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

    Iran's state-run IRNA news agency offered no details on the substance of its response, but suggested that Tehran still wouldn't take the European Union-mediated proposal, despite warnings there would be no more negotiations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Mahua Moitra asked if her shoes branded to match Louis Vuitton bag. She replies

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was trolled for playing football wearing a saree. She said she does not wear salwar kameez and her pair of sneakers are branded ‘as always’, replying to Twitter ‘trolls’.
Mahua Moitra took part in Trinamool's ‘Khela hobe’ festival on Tuesday and posted the photos on Twitter,&nbsp;
Mahua Moitra took part in Trinamool's ‘Khela hobe’ festival on Tuesday and posted the photos on Twitter, 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Azad's 'no' due to health reasons, says Cong; 'Was dissatisfied': J&K leader

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad was made the chairman of the J&K election campaign committee by Sonia Gandhi, but he refused the post. The party said it was due to his health issues.
Ghulam Nabi Azad refused the post of the Congress's campaign committee chairman in J&amp;K.&nbsp;
Ghulam Nabi Azad refused the post of the Congress's campaign committee chairman in J&K. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Unescorted Pentagon access for India's defence attaché

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 05:39 AM IST
The move is a a rare privilege granted only to close partners, US air force secretary Frank Kendall said.
Pentagon office in Wahsington. (File Photo)
Pentagon office in Wahsington. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

BREAKING: Explosions rock Russian-occupied Crimea; Ukrainian attack suspected

india news
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 07:47 AM IST
  • Breaking news live updates August 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka BJP youth leader killed to strike terror in the area: NIA

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 05:02 AM IST
Nettaru (32), a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants on July 26 night at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.
The Karnataka government is mulling over confiscating properties of the three assailants who had murdered Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in his village three weeks ago in Dakshina Kannada district. (ANI)
The Karnataka government is mulling over confiscating properties of the three assailants who had murdered Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in his village three weeks ago in Dakshina Kannada district. (ANI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Close Story

DGCA imposes fine on 5 helicopter operators from Kedarnath

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 04:56 AM IST
The action was taken over irregularities in flying records of each operator, officials said.
Video grab of a helicopter making an uncontrolled hard landing at the Kedarnath helipad on May 30. (ANI Twitter)
Video grab of a helicopter making an uncontrolled hard landing at the Kedarnath helipad on May 30. (ANI Twitter)
ByNeha Tripathi
Close Story

Supreme Court to hear bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 04:23 AM IST
A bench presided over by CJI-designate, Justice UU Lalit, will hear Setalvad's plea on August 22.
Social activist Teesta Setalvad was arrested on June 25, a day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots. (PTI)
Social activist Teesta Setalvad was arrested on June 25, a day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots. (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story

Proposals for 43 engineering colleges approved

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 04:10 AM IST
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said that among these proposals, 26 were from state governments.
The AICTE regulates nearly 11,000 colleges imparting technical education across the country.(HT photo)
The AICTE regulates nearly 11,000 colleges imparting technical education across the country.(HT photo)
ByFareeha Iftikhar
Close Story

Won’t allow violation of laws: Kerala governor

india news
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Speaking to reporters here, Khan said he was “absolutely concerned” about the state of affairs in the higher education sector in the State as there were allegedly “very serious irregularities on the face of it” at Kannur University.
Amid news reports of the LDF government approving a bill which would purportedly dilute powers of the chancellor, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said as long as he has the powers, he would not allow violation of any law or norm. (PTI)
Amid news reports of the LDF government approving a bill which would purportedly dilute powers of the chancellor, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said as long as he has the powers, he would not allow violation of any law or norm. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

I-T penalty case: HC gives respite to actor Vijay

india news
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Justice Anita Sumanth granted the stay on Tuesday while admitting a petition from Vijay, challenging the penalty imposed by the department, based on raids conducted at his residence in 2020.
The Madras high court on Tuesday provided temporary relief to top actor Vijay, by staying the orders of the income tax department imposing a penalty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 crore on him for not voluntarily disclosing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore in his IT returns for 2016-17. (PTI)
The Madras high court on Tuesday provided temporary relief to top actor Vijay, by staying the orders of the income tax department imposing a penalty of 1.5 crore on him for not voluntarily disclosing 15 crore in his IT returns for 2016-17. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story

Modi’s I-Day speech only had dialogues, nothing else: KCR

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Speaking at a public meeting in Vikarabad, KCR slammed the prime minister for his remarks on freebies saying that no state in the country is implementing welfare measures that are done in Telangana.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter said nothing worthwhile during his Independence Day speech except delivering “dialogues” and displaying a long turban around his head. (HT)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter said nothing worthwhile during his Independence Day speech except delivering “dialogues” and displaying a long turban around his head. (HT)
ByPress Trust of India, Vikarabad (telangana)
Close Story

There is no DMK, BJP bonhomie: Stalin

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Stalin made these comments at the 60th birthday celebration of DMK’s ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan in Chennai.
The DMK will not make “even the slightest of compromise” ideologically with the BJP and there is no relationship between the two political parties, said Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday before he left for Delhi to meet prime minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
The DMK will not make “even the slightest of compromise” ideologically with the BJP and there is no relationship between the two political parties, said Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday before he left for Delhi to meet prime minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story

Kerala HC refuses to stay ED summons to KIIFB

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:53 AM IST
The ED had registered a case against KIIFB two weeks back and served notices to its officials and former finance minister Thomas Issac, who is the ex-officio vice chairman of the board meant to mobilise funds for infrastructural projects.
The Kerala high court on Tuesday refused to stay summons issued to the Kerala infrastructure investment development fund board (KIIFB) by enforcement directorate (ED) on charges of alleged violation of the foreign exchange management act (FEMA). (ANI)
The Kerala high court on Tuesday refused to stay summons issued to the Kerala infrastructure investment development fund board (KIIFB) by enforcement directorate (ED) on charges of alleged violation of the foreign exchange management act (FEMA). (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

2 detained in connection with CPI(M) leader’s murder

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:52 AM IST
The CPI(M) insisted that RSS-BJP workers were behind the murder of party local committee member K Shajahan (40) at Kottekad in Palakkad district, but the latter released profile pictures of some of the accused in social media claiming they were CPI(M) supporters.
Kerala police on Tuesday took two persons in custody for questioning in connection with the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker in Palakkad on the eve of Independence Day, even as blame game between the ruling party and the RSS-affiliated groups continued. (Representative Photo)
Kerala police on Tuesday took two persons in custody for questioning in connection with the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker in Palakkad on the eve of Independence Day, even as blame game between the ruling party and the RSS-affiliated groups continued. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Minor girl gang-raped by father’s friends in Kerala, one held

india news
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 12:51 AM IST
The incident came to light during a counselling session at a school on Monday. The school immediately alerted police, who arrested one of the accused.
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by three persons in Thrissur district in Kerala, police said on Tuesday. (Representative Photo)
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by three persons in Thrissur district in Kerala, police said on Tuesday. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out