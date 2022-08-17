BREAKING: Explosions rock Russian-occupied Crimea; Ukrainian attack suspected
- Breaking news live updates August 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 17, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Life comes to standstill in Odisha's Bhadrak due to flood situation
The normal life of people came to a standstill as floodwater from the Baitarani river inundated residential areas in parts of Bhadrak district.
According to the district administration, 80,000 to 90,000 people have been affected due to the flood situation.
"As of now, three blocks in Bhadrak district are affected due to floodwater. The administration took steps and boats along with other necessary help have been deployed. 80,000 to 90,000 people are affected," Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, District Magistrate Bhadrak told ANI.
-
Aug 17, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Mumbai may see moderate to heavy rain; mercury expected to stay below 27 degrees
The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 27 degrees as the city may witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The weather department has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" in the city and suburbs, whereas heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places.
-
Aug 17, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Rajasthan Congress chief meets family of deceased Dalit boy in Jalore
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday visited the residence of a Dalit student who was allegedly killed over touching a water pot in Jalore district.
After meeting the family, the Congress leader told ANI, "It is a matter of concern that such an incident happened. Police are investigating the incident. The state government will ensure that perpetrator is given stringent punishment. State government and party have ensured all the help to student's family."
ANI
-
Aug 17, 2022 06:55 AM IST
China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 day earlier
China reported 3,036 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 16, of which 637 were symptomatic and 2,399 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
-
Aug 17, 2022 06:54 AM IST
Madagascar President thanks India for standing with his country during time of need
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 76th Independence Day as he thanked India for standing with his country in time of need.
"My warm greetings to you PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. My gratitude for standing with Madagascar during the time of need," Rajoelina tweeted on August 15.
-
Aug 17, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.
Russia blamed the blasts in the village of Mayskoye on an “act of sabotage,” without naming the perpetrators.
-
Aug 17, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Mumbai rain | Occasional intense spells predicted for the next 24 hours
The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours.
-
Aug 17, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik reviews flood situation, asks officials to be on toes
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the flood situation in the state and directed the officials to ensure zero casualty due to flood and that there should be no disruption to normal life.
He said "there is a possibility of flooding in 10 districts of the Mahanadi river basin due to continuous rains. Therefore, he advised the Collectors of these 10 districts to be cautious and take all kinds of measures to prevent the flood situation."
-
Aug 17, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Elon Musk says he will buy Manchester United
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc.
"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome" Musk tweeted.
It was unclear if Musk was serious about the deal.
-
Aug 17, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Ratan Tata backs startup that connects senior citizens with young graduates
Goodfellows, which promotes “inter-generational friendships” said on Tuesday that it received a seed investment of an undisclosed sum from Tata, the influential chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ltd., which runs about 150 companies including some of India’s most valuable such as software outsourcer Tata Consultancy Service Ltd. and the country’s largest steelmaker Tata Steel Ltd.
Read more
-
Aug 17, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Iran submits a 'written response' in nuclear deal talks
Iran said Tuesday it submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency offered no details on the substance of its response, but suggested that Tehran still wouldn't take the European Union-mediated proposal, despite warnings there would be no more negotiations.
Mahua Moitra asked if her shoes branded to match Louis Vuitton bag. She replies
Azad's 'no' due to health reasons, says Cong; 'Was dissatisfied': J&K leader
Unescorted Pentagon access for India's defence attaché
BREAKING: Explosions rock Russian-occupied Crimea; Ukrainian attack suspected
- Breaking news live updates August 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.