‘Send them back’: VHP calls Centre's proposal to resettle Rohingyas deplorable

A senior leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led central government for its proposal to provide accommodation to Rohingya refugees in the national capital. In a statement issued hours later, the home ministry (MHA) said it had directed the Delhi government to ensure the Rohingya migrants remain at their present location.

VHP working president Alok Kumar earlier said that with Hindu refugees from Pakistan living in sub-human conditions in the Majnu-ka-Tila area of Delhi, the move to shift Rohingyas to apartments is deplorable.

“The VHP urges the government of India to reconsider the decision and instead of providing the Rohingyas with houses, it should make arrangements to send them back and out of India,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The Hindu refugees from Pakistan continue to live in abysmal sub-human conditions in the Majnu-ka-Tila area of Delhi making the bounty proposed to be conferred on the Rohingyas more deplorable,” the VHP leader said.

Earlier in the day, Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said the Rohingyas will be shifted to apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi and provided with basic amenities and police protection.

EWS flats have been constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in the Bakkarwala area near Tikri border, he said.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection," Puri wrote in a tweet.

The minister also hit out at those who had criticised the country's refugee policy and said that such people would be disappointed with the move.

"Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," the minister further wrote.

