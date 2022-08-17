Delhi govt told to declare Rohingya settlement site ‘detention centre’: MHA

The Union home ministry (MHA) on Wednesday clarified that the Centre has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.

The clarification comes after Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Puri on Wednesday announced that the Centre plans to resettle around 1,100 Rohingyas, currently living in tents in Madanpur Khadar area of the national capital, to flats with basic facilities and round-the-clock security in another part of Delhi.

The ministry also said illegal foreigners will be kept in a detention centre till their deportation as per law. It said the Delhi government has not declared the present location as a detention centre adding that it has been directed to do the same immediately.

“With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi,” the MHA tweeted.

“Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA,” it added.

“Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately,” it said in another tweet.

“India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision, all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs and round-the-clock Delhi Police protection,” Puri announced in a tweet.

“India respects and follows the United Nations refugee convention 1951 and provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed,” he added.

