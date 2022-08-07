Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: Manipur imposes Section 144 in Churachandpur, Bishnupur

Updated on Aug 07, 2022 08:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

  • Sun, 07 Aug 2022 08:46 AM

    Mayawati congratulates V-P elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

    The former UP chief minister, whose party, the BSP, supported Dhankhar in yesterday's V-P polls, congratulates him on his win.

  • Sun, 07 Aug 2022 08:13 AM

    Section 144 imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur, Bishnupur

    Section 144 imposed till October after some people torched a vehicle in Phougakchao Ikhang last evening.

