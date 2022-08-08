Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE:North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meet amid zero Covid claim
Live

LIVE:North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meet amid zero Covid claim

Breaking news live updates August 8, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 08 Aug 2022 06:58 AM

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, flash floods in central India, west coast

    Heavy rainfall of more than 200mm is likely in the next 3-4 days over parts of central India and the west coast, which could lead to flash floods at several locations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned. Read more

  • Mon, 08 Aug 2022 06:08 AM

    North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meeting after zero Covid claim

    North Korea will convene two key meetings, including one to review the country's anti-epidemic policy, in coming weeks, state media said on Monday, as it claimed that no new Covid-19 cases since late July.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.