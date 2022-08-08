LIVE:North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meet amid zero Covid claim
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 06:58 AM
IMD warns of heavy rainfall, flash floods in central India, west coast
Heavy rainfall of more than 200mm is likely in the next 3-4 days over parts of central India and the west coast, which could lead to flash floods at several locations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned. Read more
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 06:08 AM
North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meeting after zero Covid claim
North Korea will convene two key meetings, including one to review the country's anti-epidemic policy, in coming weeks, state media said on Monday, as it claimed that no new Covid-19 cases since late July.