Shrikant Tyagi case: 6 Noida cops suspended for ‘laxity’, complainant gets security

Six police officers were placed under suspension on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a case involving Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman resident at a housing society in Noida.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the assaulted woman was accorded two personal security officers (PSOs).

Read: ‘Will not let accused walk free…’: UP deputy CM on Shrikant Tyagi assault case

Efforts are underway to nab Tyagi with several media reports suggesting that he had been spotted at Rishikesh and Haridwar towns in Uttarakhand as the controversy flared up in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Uttarakhand Police said it did not have any information to indicate that Tyagi was in the hill state, while promising to provide all help to their counterparts in UP.

Read | ‘Ashamed to say it’s our govt’: BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress

Earlier in the day, a ₹25,000 reward was announced for information leading to Tyagi’s arrest.

Last week, Tyagi was seen in a viral video abusing and heckling a woman at Noida Sector 93’s Grand Omaxe society. Soon after, Tyagi went missing. On Friday, he was booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting the woman during an argument at the housing society. Later, several other charges were added against him.

The woman had objected to the planting of palm trees near his apartment, citing a violation of the rules.

Videos on social media showed Tyagi hurling abusive words, making derogatory remarks about and assaulting the woman. The politician later said the woman's claims were untrue and that the matter had been blown out of proportion because of his association with the BJP.

Tyagi identified himself as the national executive member of the party's Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti. However, Bharatiya Janata Party had claimed that the man has no links with the BJP.

Tyagi has also been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly misusing the Uttar Pradesh government symbol on his car, officials said.

(With agency inputs)