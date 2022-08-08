Shrikant Tyagi case: 6 Noida cops suspended for ‘laxity’, complainant gets security
Six police officers were placed under suspension on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a case involving Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman resident at a housing society in Noida.
According to a report by news agency PTI, the assaulted woman was accorded two personal security officers (PSOs).
Read: ‘Will not let accused walk free…’: UP deputy CM on Shrikant Tyagi assault case
Efforts are underway to nab Tyagi with several media reports suggesting that he had been spotted at Rishikesh and Haridwar towns in Uttarakhand as the controversy flared up in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Uttarakhand Police said it did not have any information to indicate that Tyagi was in the hill state, while promising to provide all help to their counterparts in UP.
Read | ‘Ashamed to say it’s our govt’: BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress
Earlier in the day, a ₹25,000 reward was announced for information leading to Tyagi’s arrest.
Last week, Tyagi was seen in a viral video abusing and heckling a woman at Noida Sector 93’s Grand Omaxe society. Soon after, Tyagi went missing. On Friday, he was booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting the woman during an argument at the housing society. Later, several other charges were added against him.
The woman had objected to the planting of palm trees near his apartment, citing a violation of the rules.
Videos on social media showed Tyagi hurling abusive words, making derogatory remarks about and assaulting the woman. The politician later said the woman's claims were untrue and that the matter had been blown out of proportion because of his association with the BJP.
Tyagi identified himself as the national executive member of the party's Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti. However, Bharatiya Janata Party had claimed that the man has no links with the BJP.
Tyagi has also been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly misusing the Uttar Pradesh government symbol on his car, officials said.
(With agency inputs)
-
Corbett illegal tree felling case: FIR against Uttarakhand IFS officer, others
Uttarakhand vigilance department on Monday registered a case against Indian Forest Officer Kishan Chand, and others in a case related to illegal constructions and felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve, said officials. The then divisional forest officer Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, Kishan Chand, was suspended in April this year and he retired on July 31. Vigilance officials added the FIR just mentioned the name of IFS officer as accused. Chand, however, refuted the allegations.
-
Bengaluru International Short Film Festival: Back in theatres & OTT till Aug 14
In good news for movie and short film buffs, the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is back this year with a plethora of films competing in various sections. The festival began August 4 and will run till August 14. This is the 12th edition of the festival and will run across two venues - the Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, and the Goethe-Institut, or Max Mueller Bhavan. Short films will begin screening August 11.
-
Thandas of Lambani tribes to get revenue village status: Karnataka Minister
The Karnataka government has decided to give 'Revenue village' status to the Thandas of 'Lambani' tribes and hamlets of 'Kurubas' so that they can avail themselves of the benefits of all government schemes. “We have decided to give Revenue village status to 3,526 'Thanda' and 'Kurubarahatti' belonging to Lambanis and other backward communities. Preliminary notification has been issued. Finally notification will come out later,” Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters on Monday.
-
No information that Shrikant Tyagi is in Haridwar, Rishikesh: Uttarakhand DGP
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday said it did not have any information to indicate that Noida resident Shrikant Tyagi was in the state. Director general of police Ashok Kumar said the Uttarakhand Police was yet to receive any communication from UP police in the matter. “If they do get in touch, we will coordinate with them,” Kumar said.
-
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely tomorrow, Fadnavis may take home dept
The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra is likely to take place on Tuesday. The cabinet currently comprises Shinde and Fadnavis. Shinde took the charge of the top post, after rebelling against his former boss Uddhav Thackeray, along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30. This was a day after the Shiv Sena supremo resigned as Shinde led a major rebellion in the Sena ranks from BJP-ruled Assam.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics