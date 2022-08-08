‘Will not let accused walk free…’: UP deputy CM on Shrikant Tyagi assault case

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the Shrikant Tyagi case and that the accused would 'not walk free'. Pathak told news agency ANI strict action would be taken those who break the law.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tyagi - whose claims of being a Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker have been refused by the party - has been booked for assaulting a woman during an argument at the Grand Omaxe housing society in Sector 93 in UP's Noida. The woman had objected to the planting of palm trees near his apartment, citing a violation of the rules.

Also read: ‘Ashamed to say it’s our govt’: BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress

Videos on social media showed Tyagi hurling abusive words, making derogatory remarks about and assaulting the woman. The politician later declared the woman's claims were untrue and that the matter had been blown out of proportion because of his association with the BJP, news agency PTI reported. He identified himself as the national executive member of the party's Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday night, a group of Tyagi's supporters forcibly entered the society in Noida to raise slogans in front of his house and use offensive languge against those who objected. Residents complained of six to seven men entering the society by giving a false address to the security guards.

According to Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh, seven people were detained. "It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway," he said.

The police have also said that action is being taken against Tyagi under the Gangster Act.