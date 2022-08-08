Home / Cities / Noida News / No information that Shrikant Tyagi is in Haridwar, Rishikesh: Uttarakhand DGP

No information that Shrikant Tyagi is in Haridwar, Rishikesh: Uttarakhand DGP

noida news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 04:36 PM IST
The Uttarakhand Police said a team from Noida initially planned to travel to Rishikesh in connection with the case against Shrikant Tyagi but later conveyed a change in plan
Shrikant Tyagi, who claimed to be a leader of the BJP, was booked by the Noida police after he was seen using abusive language at a resident of his apartment block in Noida. (Video/Screen grab)
Shrikant Tyagi, who claimed to be a leader of the BJP, was booked by the Noida police after he was seen using abusive language at a resident of his apartment block in Noida. (Video/Screen grab)
ByHT Correspondent

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday said it did not have any information to indicate that Noida resident Shrikant Tyagi was in the state. The statement came after multiple reports suggested that Tyagi, who has gone missing after abusing a woman on camera from Uttar Pradesh, had turned up in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh and Haridwar towns.

Director general of police Ashok Kumar said the Uttarakhand Police was yet to receive any communication from UP police in the matter. “If they do get in touch, we will coordinate with them,” Kumar said.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dilip Singh Kunwar said he did receive a call from the Noida police commissioner but no specific information about Tyagi’s location in Rishikesh was shared with him.

“Our force is on alert and instructions have been given to the circle officer and SHO Rishikesh. Whatever support our counterparts will seek, we will give them,” he said.

Rishikesh station house officer Ravi Saini said he received a call from Noida police on Sunday that they will travel to Rishikesh in connection with Tyagi’s case but later, the Noida police decided not to come.

Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh also said they were yet to be contacted by Noida police in Tyagi’s case.

Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen in a video abusing and heckling a woman at Noida Sector 93’s Grand Omaxe society last week, went missing after videos of the incident went viral.

The Noida police registered a case against Tyagi under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

On Monday, a 25,000 reward was also announced for information leading to Tyagi’s arrest.

According to a PTI report, six Noida police officials have been suspended for laxity in connection with Tyagi’s case. “The in-charge of the local police station has been suspended. Besides him, a sub-inspector and four constables have also been suspended for laxity in work,” UP additional director general of UP police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said in Lucknow. He added: “Two personal security officers (PSOs) have also been provided to the woman complainant in the case”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. (File image)&nbsp;

    Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely tomorrow, Fadnavis may take home dept

    The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra is likely to take place on Tuesday. The cabinet currently comprises Shinde and Fadnavis. Shinde took the charge of the top post, after rebelling against his former boss Uddhav Thackeray, along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30. This was a day after the Shiv Sena supremo resigned as Shinde led a major rebellion in the Sena ranks from BJP-ruled Assam.

  • After incessant rain in Manali, a stretch of the highway to Leh adjoining Beas river caved in on Monday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

    Cloudburst in HP’s Chamba leaves one dead, three houses damaged

    One person died and two others were injured in a flash flood after a cloud burst in Chamba district's Salooni tehsil around Sunday midnight. Three houses were damaged in the flooding, while a resident, Vijay Kumar, was buried in the debris. Three water mills (gharats) and a bailey bridge linking Salehi village to Kandhwara were damaged in the flooding. Five cow sheds and 10 vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood.

  • A flex billboard put up in support of Sharad Pawar at Baramati. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Monday Musings: Vying for Baramati, will BJP succeed in 2024?

    Ahead of the 2024 elections, Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned and is now eyeing Baramati seat, the stronghold of Sharad Pawar, which the Pawar family members have retained for the past five and half decades. This time BJP has begun its preparations well in advance to avoid last minute rush, and as a part of that preparation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Baramati between August 16 and 18.

  • Sikar, Rajasthan: Three deaths have been reported so far.&nbsp;

    Rajasthan: SHO suspended after stampede kills three women at temple in Sikar

    A station house officer was suspended on Monday after three women were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at a temple in Sikar, Rajasthan. According to a report by news agency PTI, the in-charge of Khatu Shyam Ji police station, Riya Choudhary, was suspended as she "did not handle the situation well" when there was a "heavy rush" outside the temple.

  • Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain. (Representative image)

    Several relief measures taken in view of floods in Karnataka: Revenue Minister

    As many rivers in Karnataka are in spate, the state government on Monday said it has taken several humanitarian measures including improved relief camps, and proper compensation to those who lost their near and dear ones, properties, livestock and crops in the floods. According to Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, 161 villages in 14 districts are badly hit by the heavy rains and floods affecting 21,727 people.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out