No information that Shrikant Tyagi is in Haridwar, Rishikesh: Uttarakhand DGP
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday said it did not have any information to indicate that Noida resident Shrikant Tyagi was in the state. The statement came after multiple reports suggested that Tyagi, who has gone missing after abusing a woman on camera from Uttar Pradesh, had turned up in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh and Haridwar towns.
Director general of police Ashok Kumar said the Uttarakhand Police was yet to receive any communication from UP police in the matter. “If they do get in touch, we will coordinate with them,” Kumar said.
Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dilip Singh Kunwar said he did receive a call from the Noida police commissioner but no specific information about Tyagi’s location in Rishikesh was shared with him.
“Our force is on alert and instructions have been given to the circle officer and SHO Rishikesh. Whatever support our counterparts will seek, we will give them,” he said.
Rishikesh station house officer Ravi Saini said he received a call from Noida police on Sunday that they will travel to Rishikesh in connection with Tyagi’s case but later, the Noida police decided not to come.
Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh also said they were yet to be contacted by Noida police in Tyagi’s case.
Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen in a video abusing and heckling a woman at Noida Sector 93’s Grand Omaxe society last week, went missing after videos of the incident went viral.
The Noida police registered a case against Tyagi under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
On Monday, a ₹25,000 reward was also announced for information leading to Tyagi’s arrest.
According to a PTI report, six Noida police officials have been suspended for laxity in connection with Tyagi’s case. “The in-charge of the local police station has been suspended. Besides him, a sub-inspector and four constables have also been suspended for laxity in work,” UP additional director general of UP police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said in Lucknow. He added: “Two personal security officers (PSOs) have also been provided to the woman complainant in the case”.
-
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely tomorrow, Fadnavis may take home dept
The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra is likely to take place on Tuesday. The cabinet currently comprises Shinde and Fadnavis. Shinde took the charge of the top post, after rebelling against his former boss Uddhav Thackeray, along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30. This was a day after the Shiv Sena supremo resigned as Shinde led a major rebellion in the Sena ranks from BJP-ruled Assam.
-
Cloudburst in HP’s Chamba leaves one dead, three houses damaged
One person died and two others were injured in a flash flood after a cloud burst in Chamba district's Salooni tehsil around Sunday midnight. Three houses were damaged in the flooding, while a resident, Vijay Kumar, was buried in the debris. Three water mills (gharats) and a bailey bridge linking Salehi village to Kandhwara were damaged in the flooding. Five cow sheds and 10 vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood.
-
Monday Musings: Vying for Baramati, will BJP succeed in 2024?
Ahead of the 2024 elections, Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned and is now eyeing Baramati seat, the stronghold of Sharad Pawar, which the Pawar family members have retained for the past five and half decades. This time BJP has begun its preparations well in advance to avoid last minute rush, and as a part of that preparation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Baramati between August 16 and 18.
-
Rajasthan: SHO suspended after stampede kills three women at temple in Sikar
A station house officer was suspended on Monday after three women were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at a temple in Sikar, Rajasthan. According to a report by news agency PTI, the in-charge of Khatu Shyam Ji police station, Riya Choudhary, was suspended as she "did not handle the situation well" when there was a "heavy rush" outside the temple.
-
Several relief measures taken in view of floods in Karnataka: Revenue Minister
As many rivers in Karnataka are in spate, the state government on Monday said it has taken several humanitarian measures including improved relief camps, and proper compensation to those who lost their near and dear ones, properties, livestock and crops in the floods. According to Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, 161 villages in 14 districts are badly hit by the heavy rains and floods affecting 21,727 people.
