Breaking: Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 08:36 AM
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.
-
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 08:12 AM
Beijing approves mRNA vaccines for German nationals in China
Beijing will grant German nationals living in China access to mRNA vaccines produced by the European country, according to the foreign ministry.
“China and Germany have reached agreement on providing German vaccines for German nationals in China, and relevant arrangements will be discussed and determined by the two sides through diplomatic channels,” Mao Ning, a ministry spokeswoman, said Friday at a briefing.
-
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 07:56 AM
Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression over Tamil Nadu coast
“Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression and its strength is weakening. It is moving towards the Northwest direction so areas in northwest districts will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph,” S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai said.