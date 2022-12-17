LIVE: No tax increase, no new taxation: FM Sitharaman after GST Council meet
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 03:59 PM
Prashant Kishore suggests Nitish Kumar to elect Tejashwi as CM, “No need to wait till 2025… ”
No need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance RJD has biggest share, Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for 3yrs &public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance, said Prashant Kishore, reports ANI
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 03:39 PM
No tax increase, no new taxation: FM Sitharaman after GST Council meet
In this 48th GST Council Meeting, there hasn't been any tax increase on any item. No new taxation has been brought in. Everything that has been done is to issue clarifications where ambiguity of interpretations prevailed, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 03:35 PM
Air raid alert announced across all of Ukraine: Report
Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Saturday, local officials said, reports Reuters.
"Please go to the shelters!" Kyiv city's military administration said on Telegram.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 02:58 PM
Not all offences criminal: GST Council
The GST Council on Saturday agreed to decriminalise certain offences and doubled the threshold for launching prosecution to ₹2 crore, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 02:51 PM
GST Council lacked time to discuss taxation on tobacco and gutkha: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, GST Council could not discuss taxation on tobacco and gutkha due to paucity of time.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 02:44 PM
FM Sitharaman briefs media on the outcomes of GST council meeting
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses Press Conference on the outcomes of the 48th GST Council meeting, at National Media Centre, New Delhi.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 02:31 PM
Amit Shah holds in-person meeting with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of Eastern Zonal Council meeting
Amit Shah holds one on one meeting with Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of the Eastern Zonal Council meeting. Meeting going on in Mamata Banerjee's chamber at state secretariat.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 02:08 PM
J&K: Property of an absconding LeT commander attached in Doda
Property of an absconding LeT commander Abdul Rashid, who is operating from Pakistan/PoK, attached in Doda district. He was involved in a number of terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces and other terrorists incidents
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 12:58 PM
CBI moves SC against bail to Anil Deshmukh
CBI moves Supreme Court against Bombay HC bail to ex Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 12:28 PM
PM Modi to visit Meghalaya and Tripura tomorrow
PM Modi will visit Meghalaya and Tripura on 18th December. In Shillong, PM will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council & will attend the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre, Shillong: Prime Minister's Office
Then, PM will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in a public function in Shillong. He will then travel to Agartala and in a public function, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various key projects: Prime Minister's Office, reported ANI.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 11:53 AM
Home min chairs 25th meeting of Eastern Zonal Council, in Howrah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, in Howrah with the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha, reported ANI.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 09:54 AM
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Phoenix Hospital
Fire breaks out at Phoenix Hospital in Delhi's Greater Kailash-I; fire engines at the spot.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 09:10 AM
Delhi police arrest person for impersonating as HC judge
The staff of PS Samaypur Badli of the outer-north district has arrested one Narendra Kr Agarwal for allegedly impersonating as a judge of Delhi High Court. Impersonating as judge, he visited the police station on inspection, also tried to extort money. Case registered, reported ANI.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 07:56 AM
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increases CNG prices with effect from today
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increases CNG prices with effect from today. CNG now cost ₹79.56 per kg in Delhi while Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad. Rs.87.89 per kg in Gurugram, reported ANI.
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 06:41 AM
YSRCP-TDP workers clash in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu, Section 144 imposed
Clashes broke out between workers of the ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during the Idhemi Karma on Friday in Macherla in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, forcing the police to impose Section 144 in the town, news agency ANI reported. Read full story
-
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 05:54 AM
Around 5000 tourists stranded in Peru due to protests against ex-Prez
Around 5,000 tourists left stranded in Cusco, the gateway city to Machu Picchu, in Peru, due to protests against the ousting of ex-president Pedro Castillo, reports AFP citing a local mayor.