Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: NHRC to launch investigate into Bihar hooch tragedy
Live

Breaking: NHRC to launch investigate into Bihar hooch tragedy

india news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Breaking news today December 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:53 AM

    Iran arrests actor Taraneh Alidoosti over anti-hijab protests

    Iranian authorities arrested the star of the Oscar-winning movie, Taraneh Alidoosti, after she voiced support for anti-hijab protests & posted a photo of herself with the main slogan of demonstrators, Reuters reported citing Iran's media

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 05:55 AM

    NHRC to launch investigate into Bihar hooch tragedy 

    National Human Rights Commission decides to depute its own investigation team, headed by one of its members, for on-spot inquiry in wake of Bihar hooch tragedy, say officials. Saran hooch tragedy toll rose to 30 yesterday, biggest since Bihar went dry more than six years ago, reported PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.