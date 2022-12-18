Breaking: NHRC to launch investigate into Bihar hooch tragedy
-
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:53 AM
Iran arrests actor Taraneh Alidoosti over anti-hijab protests
Iranian authorities arrested the star of the Oscar-winning movie, Taraneh Alidoosti, after she voiced support for anti-hijab protests & posted a photo of herself with the main slogan of demonstrators, Reuters reported citing Iran's media
-
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 05:55 AM
NHRC to launch investigate into Bihar hooch tragedy
National Human Rights Commission decides to depute its own investigation team, headed by one of its members, for on-spot inquiry in wake of Bihar hooch tragedy, say officials. Saran hooch tragedy toll rose to 30 yesterday, biggest since Bihar went dry more than six years ago, reported PTI.