Live: Sonia Gandhi to attend Congress Lok Sabha members meeting
Live: Sonia Gandhi to attend Congress Lok Sabha members meeting

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:23 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Thu, 08 Dec 2022 09:22 AM

    Uttarakhand HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25 weeks of pregnancy

    Uttarakhand High Court allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25 weeks of pregnancy.

  • Thu, 08 Dec 2022 08:17 AM

    Sonia Gandhi to be in attendance as Congress MPs meet in parliament this morning: Report

    Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting to be held today at 10.15 AM at Congress Parliamentary Party Office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House. Senior MP Sonia Gandhi likely to attend the meet.

