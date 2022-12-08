Live
Live: Sonia Gandhi to attend Congress Lok Sabha members meeting
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:23 AM IST
- Breaking news, December 8, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 09:22 AM
Uttarakhand HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25 weeks of pregnancy
Uttarakhand High Court allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25 weeks of pregnancy.
-
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 08:17 AM
Sonia Gandhi to be in attendance as Congress MPs meet in parliament this morning: Report
Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting to be held today at 10.15 AM at Congress Parliamentary Party Office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House. Senior MP Sonia Gandhi likely to attend the meet.
Topics