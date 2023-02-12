Home / India News / LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu accepts Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari's resignation, Ramesh Bais to be appointed
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu accepts Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari's resignation, Ramesh Bais to be appointed

Updated on Feb 12, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE, February 12: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 12, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    President Murmu accepts Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari's resignation, Ramesh Bais to be appointed

    President Droupadi Murmu accepted Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari's resignation on Sunday and appointed Ramesh Bais as new governor who was already serving as the governor of Jharkhand.

  • Feb 12, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    Minor girl raped by maternal uncle, cousin in Mumbai's Borivali

    A 14-year-old girl was raped by her maternal uncle and cousin while she was living at her maternal aunt's house in Mumbai's Borivali, ANI reported. Both the accused were arrested in four hours and a case under POCSO Act and other sections of IPC was registered.

  • Feb 12, 2023 07:45 AM IST

    UP Global Investors Summit-2023: President Murmu's 2-day visit to UP to commence today

    President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Sunday to participate in various events including the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow, ANI reported.

  • Feb 12, 2023 06:43 AM IST

    PM Modi to inaugurate year-long celebration marking 200th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

  • Feb 12, 2023 06:07 AM IST

    Canada shoots down ‘unidentified object’ over Yukon on PM Trudeau's order

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that a US fighter jet shot down a 'unidentified object' flying high over the Yukon on his orders, a day after the US took similar action over Alaska, news agency AP reported. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, a joint US-Canada organisation that provides shared airspace defence over the two countries, detected the object flying at a high altitude over Alaska on Friday evening. Read more

Ramesh Bais new Maharashtra Governor as BS Koshyari exits

Published on Feb 12, 2023 09:29 AM IST

BS Koshyari was at the centre of a controversy over his comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Morning brief: Maharashtra minister slams Aaditya Thackeray on CM challenge

Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dayanand Saraswati's birth anniversary to Sohna-Dausa: PM Modi's itinerary today

Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:47 AM IST

The PM will inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati in Delhi today, and then proceed to Rajasthan to inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

‘4 mental hospitals…’: Maha health min slams Aaditya Thackeray on CM challenge

Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:27 AM IST

Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant on Saturday hit out at Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray over his ‘challenge’ remark to chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Delhi to Jaipur in 3 hrs, 1st stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open today

Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. The stretch is likely to be open to traffic from Tuesday.

LIVE: Ramesh Bais to be appointed as Maharashtra's governor

Updated on Feb 12, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE, February 12: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Rahul Gandhi had knee pain; was about to quit Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong leader

Published on Feb 12, 2023 05:51 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi was on the verge of quitting the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the 3rd day because of tremendous knee pain, Congress leader KC Venugopal said.

Lalu Yadav returns to India after surgery in Singapore

Updated on Feb 12, 2023 06:13 AM IST

He arrived in Delhi Saturday evening, where he was received by daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Lithium found in J&K ‘of best quality’: Report

Published on Feb 12, 2023 03:47 AM IST

The 5.9-million ton reserve of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in Reasi district by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

UP set to reach top spot on domestic air circuit: Scindia at Investors Summit

Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:39 AM IST

Scindia pointed out that the country’s aviation sector has been democratised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making air travel accessible to the common man.

Indore civic body introduces bonds to raise funds for solar power plant

Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Indore is cleanest city in India through participation of the people and now infrastructure development will also take place with the help of the public, the mayor said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Will welcome India’s peace effort, says US

Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:01 AM IST

India has maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is the “only way forward” and has refrained from publicly criticising the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Suspected Maoists kill BJP leader, Nadda targets Chhattisgarh govt

Updated on Feb 12, 2023 03:37 AM IST

Though no material claiming responsibility for the attack on Sagar Sahu (52), the vice-president of BJP’s Narayanpur district unit, has been recovered from the spot, police suspect it could be a handiwork of Maoists, a senior officer said.

AICTE set to ease norms to boost admissions in core engg courses

Published on Feb 11, 2023 11:48 PM IST

The new rules will be reflected in the AICTE’s approval process handbook that is likely to be released by the end of this month.

Turkey earthquake: How body of Uttarakhand man Vijay Kumar was identified

Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:58 AM IST

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Reports indicate that Vijay Kumar Gaud's face was crushed beyond recognition. His clothes had been found on Friday.

