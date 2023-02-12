LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu accepts Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari's resignation, Ramesh Bais to be appointed
Breaking news LIVE, February 12: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 12, 2023 09:36 AM IST
President Murmu accepts Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari's resignation, Ramesh Bais to be appointed
President Droupadi Murmu accepted Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari's resignation on Sunday and appointed Ramesh Bais as new governor who was already serving as the governor of Jharkhand.
-
Feb 12, 2023 08:38 AM IST
Minor girl raped by maternal uncle, cousin in Mumbai's Borivali
A 14-year-old girl was raped by her maternal uncle and cousin while she was living at her maternal aunt's house in Mumbai's Borivali, ANI reported. Both the accused were arrested in four hours and a case under POCSO Act and other sections of IPC was registered.
-
Feb 12, 2023 07:45 AM IST
UP Global Investors Summit-2023: President Murmu's 2-day visit to UP to commence today
President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Sunday to participate in various events including the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow, ANI reported.
-
Feb 12, 2023 06:43 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate year-long celebration marking 200th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.
-
Feb 12, 2023 06:07 AM IST
Canada shoots down ‘unidentified object’ over Yukon on PM Trudeau's order
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that a US fighter jet shot down a 'unidentified object' flying high over the Yukon on his orders, a day after the US took similar action over Alaska, news agency AP reported. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, a joint US-Canada organisation that provides shared airspace defence over the two countries, detected the object flying at a high altitude over Alaska on Friday evening. Read more