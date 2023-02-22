LIVE: PM Modi to attend 12 webinars from February 23 to March 11
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 10:15 PM
PM Modi to attend 12 post-budget webinars from February 23 to March 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend 12 post-budget webinars from February 23 to March 11, organised to build on the ‘Saptarishi' priorities as outlined in this year's Union budget, Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Wednesday. Read more
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 09:25 PM
Rajasthan police reaches Karnal to arrest two suspects of Bhiwani immolation case
With the Rajasthan police have identified and released pictures of 8 absconding accused in Bhiwani immolation case, two of them belong to Karnal and one to Kaithal district.
As per the details the suspect Shashikant Sharma belongs to Munak village and Kishor Kumat to Gharuanda of Karnal district. While another accused Kaalu Jaat belongs to Kaithal.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 08:29 PM
CRPF to hold annual Raising Day in Naxal-hit Chhattisgarh for first time, Amit Shah to attend
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is likely to hold its 84th Raising Day event in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, the first time its annual celebrations will be held in a Left Wing Extremism-affected area, according to officials.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to review the ceremonial parade as the chief guest at the event to be held in Jagdalpur, the district headquarter of Bastar, on March 19, they said.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 07:59 PM
Odisha government to seek FBI's help in health minister murder case: CM
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the state government has decided to seek the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America for its expertise in behavioural analysis of main accused Gopa Das in the murder case of state health minister Naba Kishore Das. Read more
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 07:27 PM
PM Modi chairs 41st PRAGATI interaction, reviews 9 key infrastructure projects
PM Modi chaired the meeting of 41st PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State govts today. PM reviewed 9 key infrastructure projects spread across 13 states having cumulative worth over ₹41,500 crore.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 06:52 PM
Two gangsters shot dead, one injured in Punjab's Bassi Pathana
Two gangsters were shot dead by Punjab Police in an encounter in Punjab's Bassi Pathana area. Two policemen also sustained bullet injuries.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 06:06 PM
India, China hold another round of diplomatic talks over LAC standoff
Indian and Chinese officials held another round of diplomatic talks on the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Beijing on Wednesday, with the Indian side insisting that disengagement of frontline troops alone will help restore normalcy in bilateral ties.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 04:28 PM
Enforcement Directorate raids three departments of state government
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided the offices related to three departments of Chhattisgarh government in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal levies on coal.
Chhattisgarh police officers said that the ED officers have reached the offices in Indrawati Bhawan in Nava Raipur and search in these offices are going on.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 04:24 PM
Supreme Court issues notice to Eknath Shinde, EC on Uddhav plea in battle over Shiv Sena name, symbol
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the Election Commission over Uddhav Thackeray's petition challenging the poll panel decision to recognise Shinde faction as the Shiv Sena and allocate the ‘bow and arrow' symbol to it. Read more
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 03:18 PM
‘Aircraft being thoroughly checked’: Air India releases statement over emergency landing in Stockholm
Air India has released a statement after its Delhi-bound flight from US's Newark made an emergency landing in Sweden's Stockholm. The airline said it is thoroughly checking for technical issues on the flight. Meanwhile, the immigration procedure of the passengers is being carried out to ensure their stay at the city's hotels, the statement reads.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 02:58 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Nepal's Bajura
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Bajura, Nepal around 1:45 pm today, according to the country's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 02:40 PM
‘My speech not visible in media…’: Rahul Gandhi in Shillong
Ahead of the Meghalaya assembly election 2023, Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Shillong. He said his speech is not visible in media as it is ‘controlled by 2-3 big industrialists’ and they ‘have links with PM Modi’. “My speech is not visible in the media as the media is controlled by 2-3 big industrialists who have links with PM Modi. We can't even express ourselves in the media anymore,” he said.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 02:01 PM
China lends Pakistan $700 mn to shore up forex reserves
Pakistan will this week receive a new $700 million loan from China to help shore up its foreign exchange reserves, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Wednesday, reported Reuters.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 01:45 PM
Nikki Yadav murder: Delhi court sends accused Sahil Gehlot to 12-day judicial custody
Delhi's Dwarka court on Wednesday remanded Sahil Gahlot to 12 days of judicial custody after seven days of police custody. He was produced before the court after police custody. He was arrested on February 14 in the Nikki Yadav murder case, reports ANI
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 01:42 PM
Cabinet approves India - Guyana Air Services Agreement
Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the signing of the Air Services Agreement between India and Guyana.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 01:23 PM
Mumbai police contacts Alia Bhatt over actor's privacy invasion
Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures, which were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal, reports ANI citing police officials.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 01:14 PM
Adani - Haifa sale has potential to increase trade b/w both countries: Israel's Ambassador to India
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 12:48 PM
Not an era for war, India says, as G20 finance meet starts
India reiterated its stance on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, saying it was time for dialogue and diplomacy, as finance officials from the Group of 20 (G20) started a meeting near the southern city of Bengaluru.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 11:42 AM
'Handing over Israel's Haifa Port to Adani company is a symbol of deep trust'
Handing over of Israel's Haifa Port to Adani company is a symbol of deep trust between Israel and India: Naor Gilon, Israel's envoy to India, told ANI
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 11:29 AM
Israel-India FTA is a priority: Naor Gilon
We are working on PM Netanyahu's visit to India. Hopefully, the visit of our foreign minister to India will be coming up soon. A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Israel and India is a priority for both sides: Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon told ANI. On the completion of 30 years of Israel-India diplomatic relations, a Centre for Excellence has been launched in in Haryana, he added.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 11:21 AM
Delhi HC seeks ED response on excise scam accused's bail plea
Delhi HC seeks ED response on bail plea of liquor giant Pernod Ricard's executive, Benoy Babu, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The trial Court last week denied bail to all accused, including Benoy Babu in the ED case.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 11:00 AM
51.5 gm heroin worth over ₹25 lakhs seized in Aizawl
Mizoram | Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles has recovered 51.550 gm of heroin worth over ₹25 lakhs in general area of Kulikawn, Aizawl on 20 February and apprehended two individuals, one of whom is a Myanmar national, ANI reported
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 10:19 AM
FIR against 3,500 BJP leaders for march without permission
A case has been filed against 3,500 BJP leaders and cadres under sections 143, 151 IPC r/w 41(6) for conducting candle light march without proper permission, ANI reported citing Chennai police officials
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 09:37 AM
Air India Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm
Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag. All passengers are reportedly safe, as per PTI.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 09:14 AM
J'khand on alert as bird flu cases reported in state-run poultry farm
The Jharkhand government has been on alert after bird flu cases have been reported in a state-run poultry farm in Bokaro district, PTI reported citing officials.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 08:40 AM
Fire reported in Dharavi, Mumbai
Major fire breaks out in Dharavi slum of Mumbai, no casualty reported so far, PTI reported citing civic officials
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 08:25 AM
Home ministry gives sanction to prosecute Manish Sisodia in snooping case, reports ANI
Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 'Feedback Unit' alleged snooping case. Read more
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 08:17 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Police issue notice to singer Neha Singh Rathore for 'inciting hatred'
Neha Singh Rathore of 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame has been served a notice by the Kanpur Police on Tuesday night for allegedly inciting hatred through her song video. Read more
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 08:00 AM
Sticky inflation to nudge RBI to hike rates again - Reuters poll
The Reserve Bank of India will increase its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% in April and then pause until the end of 2023, according to a Reuters poll of economists who also said risks were for the terminal rate to go even higher.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 07:45 AM
Putin suspends START nuclear pact
Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States, announcing the move Tuesday.
Putin emphasized, however, that Russia isn’t withdrawing from the pact yet, and hours after his address the Foreign Ministry said Moscow would respect the treaty's caps on nuclear weapons. It also said Russia would continue to exchange information about test launches of ballistic missiles per earlier agreements with the United States.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 07:04 AM
UP: Mini-truck and tractor collide in Hathras, 4 killed
Four people were killed, while over a dozen others were injured in a collision between a mini-truck and tractor on the National Highway-93 in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, late on Tuesday night, ANI reported citing police.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 06:28 AM
Fire reported at Kamla Nagar, Mumbai
Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in the slums of Kamla Nagar in Mumbai. Ten fire tenders are at the spot, reports ANI
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 05:31 AM
Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination
Seattle became the first U.S. city to outlaw caste discrimination on Tuesday, after its local council voted to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws. Read more
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 05:25 AM
McKinsey to cut 2,000 jobs: Report
McKinsey & Co. plans to eliminate about 2,000 jobs, one of the consulting giant’s biggest rounds of cuts ever. Read more
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 05:12 AM
'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia': Biden in Warsaw
US President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday that Russia would never see victory in Ukraine, delivering a major speech in Warsaw hours after Russia's Vladimir Putin said his country would continue its nearly year-long invasion.