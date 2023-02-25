Live
LIVE: Combined death toll of Turkey-Syria quake surpasses 50,000, Reuters reports
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 05:29 AM IST
Feb 25, 2023 05:23 AM IST
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Combined death toll surpasses 50,000, says report
The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria due to earthquakes on February 6 has surpassed 50,000, new agency Reuters reported. In the region, over 160,000 buildings containing 5,20,000 apartments have collapsed or been severely damaged.
8 dead, 50 injured after truck rams into two buses in MP's Sidhi district
Published on Feb 25, 2023 04:41 AM IST
Eight persons were killed, and several injured after a truck rammed into two buses from the rear in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi on Friday late at night.
Senior medico held in Warangal over junior’s suicide attempt: Police
Published on Feb 25, 2023 01:19 AM IST
Preliminary investigation by the police, based on the mobile data records of the fist-year medico, revealed that she had been facing “persistent targeted harassment” and “deliberate attempts to insult her” by the senior, though the latter claimed that he had only reprimanded her about her work
Kerala CM’s relief fund misuse case: Probe agency seeks action against officials
Published on Feb 25, 2023 01:16 AM IST
As the VACB intensified its investigation more irregularities came to light. In Kollam district ₹4 lakh was given to an applicant whose house was “severely damaged” in a natural disaster but officials found his house was in good condition, another senior official said
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing after suspected tail strike
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 02:50 AM IST
All passengers and crew members onboard Air India Express flight IX 385 landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Officials said the fuel of the aircraft was dumped into the sea to facilitate a safe landing.
Telangana eyes $250bn turnover by 2030: KTR
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 12:54 AM IST
KTR said BioAsia convention had consistently played a crucial role in the development of the life sciences industry in Telangana and India. “This outstanding platform has consistently attracted a galaxy of healthcare, pharma, and life sciences leaders from more than 100 countries
Caste calculus key factor in AIADMK
Published on Feb 25, 2023 12:50 AM IST
Yet, the BJP doesn’t wish to rub OPS the wrong way as the southern region commands at least 60 assembly seats and those competing for it are OPS, TTV Dhinakaran, BJPand EPS. Political observers say EPS would not want to disturb caste-based vote back either after expelling OPS
SC verdict not a setback, will seek justice from people: Panneerselvam
Published on Feb 25, 2023 12:29 AM IST
Warning his rivals of bringing out skeletons out of the AIADMK’s closet, OPS said EPS wanted to capture the party. He compared the scenario to the infamous “resort politics” back in February 2017 when V K Sasikala had holed up legislators including EPS in Koovathur, about 80 km from Chennai
Congress seeks quota overhaul in EWS, party
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 12:17 AM IST
The Congress party will push for inclusion of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities in the economically weaker sections (EWS) quota launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2019 through a Constitutional amendment.
India saved 3.4mn people through Covid-19 vaccination drive: Report
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 04:43 AM IST
The vaccination drive also resulted in a net benefit of $15.42 billion (after taking into consideration the cost of the vaccination campaign).
No elections for Congress Working Committee, Kharge to nominate members
Published on Feb 25, 2023 12:14 AM IST
The Congress’s steering committee decided against holding elections to the party’s highest executive body, the Congress Working Committee, and empowered party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate the members.
V-P Dhankhar: Don’t let anyone tarnish feats of those who toil for country
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 02:25 AM IST
Dhankhar said India is expected to be the third largest economy in the world by the turn of the decade, but that some people have projected a different picture of the country
Chhattisgarh: 4 children among 11 killed in accident
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 02:05 AM IST
Eleven people, including four children, were killed and 12 others were injured after a pick-up van collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district late on Thursday, police said on Friday.
MCD hurtles to new low with another ugly brawl
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 04:27 AM IST
Delhi’s Civic Centre descended into yet another bout of chaos and brawling as councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed on Friday evening over the process to vote members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Urged India to speak to Russia against nuke use: US
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 02:19 AM IST