Home / India News / LIVE: Combined death toll of Turkey-Syria quake surpasses 50,000, Reuters reports
Live

LIVE: Combined death toll of Turkey-Syria quake surpasses 50,000, Reuters reports

india news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 05:29 AM IST

Breaking news highlights February 25, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 25, 2023 05:23 AM IST

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Combined death toll surpasses 50,000, says report

    The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria due to earthquakes on February 6 has surpassed 50,000, new agency Reuters reported. In the region, over 160,000 buildings containing 5,20,000 apartments have collapsed or been severely damaged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news breaking news

LIVE: Combined death toll of Turkey-Syria quake surpasses 50,000

india news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 05:29 AM IST

Breaking news highlights February 25, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

8 dead, 50 injured after truck rams into two buses in MP's Sidhi district

india news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 04:41 AM IST

Eight persons were killed, and several injured after a truck rammed into two buses from the rear in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi on Friday late at night.

8 dead, 50 injured after truck rams into two buses in MP's Sidhi district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ANI |
Close Story

Senior medico held in Warangal over junior’s suicide attempt: Police

india news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Preliminary investigation by the police, based on the mobile data records of the fist-year medico, revealed that she had been facing “persistent targeted harassment” and “deliberate attempts to insult her” by the senior, though the latter claimed that he had only reprimanded her about her work

The Warangal superintendent of police said the first-year postgraduate medical student was a daring girl who questioned the senior, which did not go down well with the latter. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story

Kerala CM’s relief fund misuse case: Probe agency seeks action against officials

india news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 01:16 AM IST

As the VACB intensified its investigation more irregularities came to light. In Kollam district ₹4 lakh was given to an applicant whose house was “severely damaged” in a natural disaster but officials found his house was in good condition, another senior official said

After examining details of disbursal from the Kerala Chief Minister’s disaster relief fund, the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau director said cheating and fund diversion were found. (PTI)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing after suspected tail strike

india news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 02:50 AM IST

All passengers and crew members onboard Air India Express flight IX 385 landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Officials said the fuel of the aircraft was dumped into the sea to facilitate a safe landing.

All passengers and crew members onboard Air India Express flight IX 385 landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondents, Thiruvananthapuram/new Delhi
Close Story

Telangana eyes $250bn turnover by 2030: KTR

india news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 12:54 AM IST

KTR said BioAsia convention had consistently played a crucial role in the development of the life sciences industry in Telangana and India. “This outstanding platform has consistently attracted a galaxy of healthcare, pharma, and life sciences leaders from more than 100 countries

Telangana industries and information technology minister K T Rama Rao speaks during the inauguration of the 20th edition of BioAsia-2023, in Hyderabad o Friday. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Caste calculus key factor in AIADMK

india news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Yet, the BJP doesn’t wish to rub OPS the wrong way as the southern region commands at least 60 assembly seats and those competing for it are OPS, TTV Dhinakaran, BJPand EPS. Political observers say EPS would not want to disturb caste-based vote back either after expelling OPS

Since 2017 when Edappadi Palaniswami beccame the CM , AIADMK has been a Gounder party and it has been a fight between two communities -- Gounders and Thevars . After EPS crushed TTV and Sasikala, the Thevars have been against him, analysts say. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

SC verdict not a setback, will seek justice from people: Panneerselvam

india news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Warning his rivals of bringing out skeletons out of the AIADMK’s closet, OPS said EPS wanted to capture the party. He compared the scenario to the infamous “resort politics” back in February 2017 when V K Sasikala had holed up legislators including EPS in Koovathur, about 80 km from Chennai

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays tributes to party’s late supremo J Jayalalithaa on her 75th birth anniversary, in Chennai on Friday. (HT photo)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

Congress seeks quota overhaul in EWS, party

india news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The Congress party will push for inclusion of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities in the economically weaker sections (EWS) quota launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2019 through a Constitutional amendment.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Raipur on Friday. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Raipur
Close Story

India saved 3.4mn people through Covid-19 vaccination drive: Report

india news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 04:43 AM IST

The vaccination drive also resulted in a net benefit of $15.42 billion (after taking into consideration the cost of the vaccination campaign).

India started its Covid vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, and covered at least 90% of the country’s population with at least dose within a year (Hindustan Times)
ByRhythma Kaul
Close Story

No elections for Congress Working Committee, Kharge to nominate members

india news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 12:14 AM IST

The Congress’s steering committee decided against holding elections to the party’s highest executive body, the Congress Working Committee, and empowered party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate the members.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Raipur on Friday. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Raipur
Close Story

V-P Dhankhar: Don’t let anyone tarnish feats of those who toil for country

india news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 02:25 AM IST

Dhankhar said India is expected to be the third largest economy in the world by the turn of the decade, but that some people have projected a different picture of the country

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was speaking at the 61st convocation of the Indian Agriculture Research Institute in Delhi. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Chhattisgarh: 4 children among 11 killed in accident

india news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 02:05 AM IST

Eleven people, including four children, were killed and 12 others were injured after a pick-up van collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district late on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The accident took place in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Raipur
Close Story

MCD hurtles to new low with another ugly brawl

india news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 04:27 AM IST

Delhi’s Civic Centre descended into yet another bout of chaos and brawling as councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed on Friday evening over the process to vote members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi following a ruckus inside MCD house over the election of member of the standing committee (PTI Photo)
ByParas Singh, New Delhi
Close Story

Urged India to speak to Russia against nuke use: US

india news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 02:19 AM IST

United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, who will visit New Delhi on March 1 for the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, has said that he had asked India and China to speak to Russia last year when there were concerns about Moscow’s use of tactical nuclear weapons to convey their “absolute opposition to the use of nuclear weapons”.

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken. (AP)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out