BREAKING: One terrorist killed in J&K's Awantipora encounter
Tue, 28 Feb 2023 06:47 AM
One terrorist killed in J&K's Awantipora encounter
One terrorist has been killed in an encounter carried out by the Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora in Pulwama district, police said. Body of the terrorist is yet to be recovered.
Tue, 28 Feb 2023 06:27 AM
4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tajikistan
An earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale hit Tajikistan on Tuesday, according National Center for Seismology. The center also reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake earlier on Tuesday in Tajikistan's neighbour country, Afghanistan.
Tue, 28 Feb 2023 05:50 AM
Blast at company in Gujarat's Valsad kills 2, injures 2 people
Two people died and two others were injured in a blast occurred at a company in Valsad district of Gujarat on Monday night, ANI reported citing official. Police stated that the bodies are yet to be identified, and the cause of the blast is unknown.