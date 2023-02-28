Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP to move Delhi HC seeking bail for Sisodia after SC dismisses plea: Report

AAP to move Delhi HC seeking bail for Sisodia after SC dismisses plea: Report

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Feb 28, 2023 05:39 PM IST

On Monday, Sisodia was sent to five-day CBI custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. This, a day after the central probe agency arrested the Delhi deputy chief minister after questioning him for around eight hours.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it will move the Delhi high court seeking bail of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after the Supreme Court rejected his plea.

The Supreme Court asked Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to move the high court, this after he approached the Supreme Court seeking bail against his arrest in the excise policy case.

“We don't want to interfere in such a matter at the first instance. You can make all your points before the high court", the court said.

CBI brings Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court, in Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
CBI brings Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court, in Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

During the hearing, the top court asked Sisodia's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi that he directly approached the Supreme Court directly. "Here, you have a full alternate remedy available. You have come directly to this court against arrest and for bail. How do wr entertain it here?"

To this, Singhvi replied," I fulfill the triple test and should be given bail. I have cooperated with the probe."

The court later said," The question is not about this court not having the power. We undoubtedly have the power but the question is whether we should exercise this extraordinary power in a given case. It will set a very wrong precedent. Just because an incident occurs in Delhi, we can't entertain it here directly."

On Monday, Sisodia was sent to five-day CBI custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. This, a day after the central probe agency arrested the Delhi deputy chief minister after questioning him for around eight hours.

ALSO READ: On Manish Sisodia's arrest, AAP unleashes ‘washing machine’ attack on BJP

The court had directed that the grilling of the Aam Aadmi Party leader during the custody be carried out at some pleace having CCTV coverage as per guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the footage be preserved by the central agency.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi had moved the top court seeking urgent hearing in the case. The plea was mentioned before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 10.30 am who agreed to hear it at 3.50 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
manish sisodia
manish sisodia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out