AAP to move Delhi HC seeking bail for Sisodia after SC dismisses plea: Report

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it will move the Delhi high court seeking bail of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after the Supreme Court rejected his plea.



The Supreme Court asked Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to move the high court, this after he approached the Supreme Court seeking bail against his arrest in the excise policy case.



“We don't want to interfere in such a matter at the first instance. You can make all your points before the high court", the court said. CBI brings Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court, in Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

During the hearing, the top court asked Sisodia's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi that he directly approached the Supreme Court directly. "Here, you have a full alternate remedy available. You have come directly to this court against arrest and for bail. How do wr entertain it here?"

To this, Singhvi replied," I fulfill the triple test and should be given bail. I have cooperated with the probe."

The court later said," The question is not about this court not having the power. We undoubtedly have the power but the question is whether we should exercise this extraordinary power in a given case. It will set a very wrong precedent. Just because an incident occurs in Delhi, we can't entertain it here directly."

On Monday, Sisodia was sent to five-day CBI custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. This, a day after the central probe agency arrested the Delhi deputy chief minister after questioning him for around eight hours.



ALSO READ: On Manish Sisodia's arrest, AAP unleashes ‘washing machine’ attack on BJP

The court had directed that the grilling of the Aam Aadmi Party leader during the custody be carried out at some pleace having CCTV coverage as per guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the footage be preserved by the central agency.



Earlier in the day, Sisodia's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi had moved the top court seeking urgent hearing in the case. The plea was mentioned before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 10.30 am who agreed to hear it at 3.50 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON