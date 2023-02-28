On Manish Sisodia's arrest, AAP unleashes ‘washing machine’ attack on BJP

Sharpening its attack on the BJP over Manish Sisodia's arrest, the AAP on Tuesday shared a list of ‘satisfied customers’ of the saffron party's ‘washing machine service.’ CBI brings Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court, in Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

“Some of the satisfied customers of the BJP's ‘Washing Machine’ service,” said the AAP on its official Twitter handle.

The list of ‘satisfied customers’ featured Union minister Narayan Rane, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bengal's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, and others.

‘Washing machine’ is a euphemism used by opposition parties to target the BJP when a politician from an opposition party, who is facing corruption charges, gets a clean chit from investigating agencies after joining the saffron party.

As BJP is the ruling party at the Centre, and all central probe agencies such as the CBI, ED and IT report to the central government, it has also been accused by the opposition of ‘misusing’ the agencies to ‘harass’ members of opposition parties.

Sisodia, meanwhile, was arrested by the CBI on Feb 26 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The Delhi deputy CM, second in the AAP only to the party's national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, holds as many as 18 portfolios in the Union territory's government, out of its total 33 portfolios.

The minister and his party deny any wrongdoing. On Monday, a day after his arrest, the city's Rouse Avenue court sent him to the agency's custody for five days, till March 4.

