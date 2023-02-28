Home / India News / On Manish Sisodia's arrest, AAP unleashes ‘washing machine’ attack on BJP

On Manish Sisodia's arrest, AAP unleashes ‘washing machine’ attack on BJP

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 28, 2023 02:51 PM IST

‘Washing machine’ is a euphemism used by opposition parties to target the BJP when a politician from an opposition party, who is facing corruption charges, gets a clean chit from investigating agencies after joining the saffron party.

Sharpening its attack on the BJP over Manish Sisodia's arrest, the AAP on Tuesday shared a list of ‘satisfied customers’ of the saffron party's ‘washing machine service.’

CBI brings Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court, in Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
CBI brings Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court, in Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Same washing machine is…': Congress's jibe at BJP, ex partymen in one tweet

“Some of the satisfied customers of the BJP's ‘Washing Machine’ service,” said the AAP on its official Twitter handle.

The list of ‘satisfied customers’ featured Union minister Narayan Rane, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bengal's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, and others.

Also Read | 'BJP is a gas balloon, washing-machine for those with black money': Mamata

‘Washing machine’ is a euphemism used by opposition parties to target the BJP when a politician from an opposition party, who is facing corruption charges, gets a clean chit from investigating agencies after joining the saffron party.

As BJP is the ruling party at the Centre, and all central probe agencies such as the CBI, ED and IT report to the central government, it has also been accused by the opposition of ‘misusing’ the agencies to ‘harass’ members of opposition parties.

Sisodia, meanwhile, was arrested by the CBI on Feb 26 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The Delhi deputy CM, second in the AAP only to the party's national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, holds as many as 18 portfolios in the Union territory's government, out of its total 33 portfolios.

The minister and his party deny any wrongdoing. On Monday, a day after his arrest, the city's Rouse Avenue court sent him to the agency's custody for five days, till March 4.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
manish sisodia excise policy cbi bjp aam aadmi party + 3 more
manish sisodia excise policy cbi bjp aam aadmi party + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out