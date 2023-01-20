LIVE: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 joining letters to new govt recruits today
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 07:28 AM
Fog update: 16 trains delayed in the Northern Railway region
16 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways. (ANI)
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 07:11 AM
PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new government recruits today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, via video conferencing today. PM will also address these appointees on the occasion.
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 07:05 AM
Fire spreads in South Korea's Seoul, burns 60 homes: Report
Fire spreading in low-income Seoul neighborhood burns at least 60 homes, forces about 500 South Koreans to flee. (AP)
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 06:32 AM
No increase in crack width reported in Joshimath in last 3 days: SDMA
According to SDMA secretary Ranjit Sinha, the gauge meters installed by Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) indicated that there has been no increase in the width of cracks in Uttarakhand's Joshimath in last three days. Read more
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 05:16 AM
Wrestlers' meeting to continue at Sports Minister's residence today
The meeting between wrestlers and Union sports minister Anurag Thakur continued for almost four hours till Friday morning, however, ended with an undecisive note. Therefore, the meeting is likely to continue at the Union minister's residence today. Read more