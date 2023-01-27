BREAKING: US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia, reports AP citing US officials
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 06:51 AM
Motorcyclist dragged for 12 km in Surat, dies; 1 arrested
More than a month after a man died from being dragged for nearly 12 kilometres pinned under a car post an accident, the vehicle's owner was held by Gujarat's Surat police on Thursday after being in hiding in Mumbai and Rajasthan, an official said on Thursday…read more.
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 06:14 AM
Inter-state gang which posed as police to loot people, held by UP police
An inter-state gang of five people was apprehended by police in Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI. "They used to wear khaki clothes resembling police uniform & then used to dupe common people and loot them in trains," sai Ramkrishna Dwivedi, GRP-incharge Kanpur.
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:55 AM
Amid furore, Congress screens BBC documentary on PM Modi in Kerala
The Congress on Thursday organised a public screening of the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question at a beach in Thiruvananthapuram amid heavy police deployment…read more.
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:33 AM
US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia: Biden administration
The United States special operations forces have killed a senior Islamic State group official and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia, the Biden administration has announced, AP reported.