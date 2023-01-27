Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia, reports AP citing US officials
BREAKING: US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia, reports AP citing US officials

Updated on Jan 27, 2023 06:51 AM IST

Breaking news, January 27, 2023:

ByHT News Desk

  • Fri, 27 Jan 2023 06:51 AM

    Motorcyclist dragged for 12 km in Surat, dies; 1 arrested

    More than a month after a man died from being dragged for nearly 12 kilometres pinned under a car post an accident, the vehicle's owner was held by Gujarat's Surat police on Thursday after being in hiding in Mumbai and Rajasthan, an official said on Thursday…read more.

  • Fri, 27 Jan 2023 06:14 AM

    Inter-state gang which posed as police to loot people, held by UP police

    An inter-state gang of five people was apprehended by police in Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI. "They used to wear khaki clothes resembling police uniform & then used to dupe common people and loot them in trains," sai Ramkrishna Dwivedi, GRP-incharge Kanpur.

  • Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:55 AM

    Amid furore, Congress screens BBC documentary on PM Modi in Kerala

    The Congress on Thursday organised a public screening of the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question at a beach in Thiruvananthapuram amid heavy police deployment…read more.

  • Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:33 AM

    US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia: Biden administration

    The United States special operations forces have killed a senior Islamic State group official and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia, the Biden administration has announced, AP reported.

