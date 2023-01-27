Home / Education / News / Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to interact with students today
Live

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to interact with students today

news
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi will interact with students today at PPC 2023. The event will begin at 11 am. Latest updates on tips shared by PM, direct link to watch event here. 

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi’s PPC 2023 today, watch here
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi’s PPC 2023 today, watch here
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Updates: Government of India will conduct Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 on January 27, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents at the Talkatora Indoor stadium. The programme will begin at 11 am today. Students who want to participate in PPC 2023 can apply till today, January 27, 2023. 

At the event, PM Modi will share tips with students to overcome exam stress and answer their questions related to education and career.

Around 38 lakh students have registered for this year’s PPC 2023. As per Education Minister, 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted the questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, and career selection. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 27, 2023 08:36 AM IST

    6th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Students to reach the venue 

  • Jan 27, 2023 08:31 AM IST

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 registration website

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 registration website is My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

  • Jan 27, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 winners list: To be displayed soon 

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 winners list will be displayed soon. The winners list can be checked on the official website of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

  • Jan 27, 2023 08:21 AM IST

    Pariksha pe Charcha registration: How to apply 

    Visit the official site of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

    Click on participate now link available on the home page.

    Login to the account and register yourself.

    Fill in the application form and click on submit.

    Your application has been submitted.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jan 27, 2023 08:16 AM IST

    Pariksha pe Charcha topics for teachers

    Our Heritage

    Enabling Learning Environment

    Education for Skilling

    Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams

    Future Educational Challenges

    My Child, My Teacher

    Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate

    Learning and Growing Together

  • Jan 27, 2023 08:11 AM IST

    Pariksha pe Charcha certificate download: Where to check 

    Pariksha pe Charcha certificate download can be done from the official site of My Gov page at innovateindia.mygov.in. Soon after the event is concluded, the link to download the certificate will be made available. 

  • Jan 27, 2023 08:06 AM IST

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 registration date: Till today 

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 registration date is till today, January 27, 2023. Candidates can apply for the event through the official site of My Gov page at innovateindia.mygov.in. 

  • Jan 27, 2023 08:03 AM IST

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 date and time

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 date and time is January 27, 2023 at 11 am. The event will be conducted at the Talkatora Indoor stadium, New Delhi. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pariksha pe charcha pm modi education + 1 more

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow; Where to watch PM Modi live with students?

news
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 08:20 AM IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, at 11 am. Winners of PPC 2023 contest will get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intteract with students, teachers and parents in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intteract with students, teachers and parents in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 (ANI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

UGC asks universities to adopt tourist destinations, carry out student visits

news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 09:33 AM IST

“The students may also be encouraged to post their live experiences thorough social media channels. The activities undertaken by the universities may also be uploaded on the UGC Activity Monitoring Port (UAMP),” UGC said.

UGC asks universities to adopt tourist destinations, carry out student visits (UGC/Twitter)
UGC asks universities to adopt tourist destinations, carry out student visits (UGC/Twitter)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Over 200 participants of PM's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' to witness R-Day parade

news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 07:55 PM IST

Over 200 students and teachers participating in PM's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event to witness R-Day parade.

They will be seated in enclosure 18 at the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day parade on Thursday.(File)
They will be seated in enclosure 18 at the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day parade on Thursday.(File)
PTI |
Close Story

Decide on fate of foreign medical students in six weeks: SC to Centre

news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 07:50 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Centre not to further delay its decision on the problem faced by foreign medical graduates who returned to India during their penultimate year of study due to Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine and gave six weeks’ time for a committee formed by the Centre to arrive at a decision.

Decide on fate of foreign medical students in six weeks: SC to Centre
Decide on fate of foreign medical students in six weeks: SC to Centre
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story

ICAI holds convocations for 14,700 Chartered Accountants across India

news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 03:38 PM IST

Of the total CAs who graduated this year, 44% are women, ICAI said.

ICAI holds convocations for 14,700 Chartered Accountants across India
ICAI holds convocations for 14,700 Chartered Accountants across India
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 registrations more than double since last year: Pradhan

news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 02:38 PM IST

‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ is an annual event during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents ahead of the board examinations and responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students.

More than double number of students registered for PM’s Pariksha pe Charcha this year: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI)
More than double number of students registered for PM’s Pariksha pe Charcha this year: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winners

news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 10:08 AM IST

During the interaction, PM Narendra Modi suggested the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees to start solving small problems, gradually build capacity, enhance capability and develop confidence to solve bigger problems as they go ahead in life.

PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winners
PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winners
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

CSF hosts forum to deliberate primary education reforms outlined in NEP 2020

news
Updated on Jan 24, 2023 06:55 PM IST

Central Square Foundation, CSF has hosted a forum on International Day of Education that brought together the leading education sector experts to deliberate primary education reforms outlined in NEP 2020.

CSF hosts forum to deliberate primary education reforms outlined in NEP 2020
CSF hosts forum to deliberate primary education reforms outlined in NEP 2020
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

IIM Rohtak hosts annual alumni meet, Aluminati 2023, after two years

news
Published on Jan 24, 2023 02:48 PM IST

The nineth edition of the annual alumni meet was held in the physical mode at the IIM Rohtak campus and alumni batches who graduated in the last ten years attended the event, the institute said in a press statement.

IIM Rohtak hosts annual alumni meet, Aluminati 2023, after two years
IIM Rohtak hosts annual alumni meet, Aluminati 2023, after two years
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: KVs to hold painting competition today

news
Published on Jan 23, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Parakram Diwas: The competition will be held at 500 KVs and around 50,000 students are expected to participate in it, according to the Ministry of Education.

Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: KVs to hold painting competition today (File photo)
Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: KVs to hold painting competition today (File photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

President Droupadi Murmu to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today

news
Updated on Jan 23, 2023 08:37 AM IST

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023: President of India Droupadi Murmu will present this award to 11 exceptional children today, January 23.

President Droupadi Murmu to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
President Droupadi Murmu to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

SWAYAM July 2022 semester exam registration ends today at swayam.nta.nic.in

news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply online at swayam.nta.ac.in. The application process for SWAYAM July 2022 Semester exam started on December 21, 2022.

SWAYAM July 2022 semester exam registration ends today at swayam.nta.nic.in
SWAYAM July 2022 semester exam registration ends today at swayam.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann launches Schools of Eminence

news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 11:03 AM IST

The Chief Minister said that these 117 schools of eminence being set up in 23 districts of state are temples of quality education.

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann launches Schools of Eminence (HT file photo)
Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann launches Schools of Eminence (HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

St. George University & Ramaiah Group of Institutions hosts Mini Med Program

news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 03:27 PM IST

St. George University & Ramaiah Group of Institutions have hosted Mini Med Program from January 16 to 18, 2023. This program assisted students who are interested in pursuing a profession in medicine.

St. George University & Ramaiah Group of Institutions hosts Mini Med Program
St. George University & Ramaiah Group of Institutions hosts Mini Med Program
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

ASER: Proportion of out-of-school girls falls to record 2% in 2022

news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 08:34 PM IST

ASER: Proportion of out-of-school girls falls to record 2% in 2022; MP, UP, C'garh areas of concern.

ASER: Proportion of out-of-school girls falls to record 2% in 2022; MP, UP, C'garh areas of concern
ASER: Proportion of out-of-school girls falls to record 2% in 2022; MP, UP, C'garh areas of concern
PTI | , New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out