BREAKING: Seven dead, hundreds injured in 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Iran, reports ANI citing local media

Updated on Jan 29, 2023 06:33 AM IST

Breaking news live updates January 29, 2023:

ByHT News Desk
  • Jan 29, 2023 06:26 AM IST

    ‘3 Idiots’ movie real life engineer Sonam Wangchuk claims he is under house after announcing hunger-strike; police deny charge

    Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer whose life inspired a character in Bollywood movie "3 Idiots", claims he has been placed under house arrest at his institute in Leh. The police have denied this charge.

  • Jan 29, 2023 06:03 AM IST

    Memphis police disband ‘Scorpion’ unit that beat Tyre Nichols to death

    The Memphis police chief has disbanded the city's so-called Scorpion unit, reversing an earlier statement that she would keep it intact and citing a “cloud of dishonour” from the officers who beat Tyre Nichols to death.

  • Jan 29, 2023 05:39 AM IST

    Earthquake in Iran: Seven dead, hundreds injured in 5.9 magnitude quake

    Seven dead, 440 were injured so far in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the city of Khoy in northwestern Iran, reported ANI citing Iran's media.

breaking news

Answer on LIC, SBI's exposure to Adani stocks: BRS leaders to Modi govt

Published on Jan 29, 2023 06:23 AM IST

The ports-to-energy conglomerate, helmed by Gautam Adani, has come under attack from US short-seller Hindenburg Research, leading to a sharp fall in shares of group companies and the lenders that have exposure to it.

The Hindenburg Report has pointed to the alleged manipulation of stock price by the Adani Group and alleged financial irregularities. (AP)
ByHT News Desk
BREAKING: Seven dead, hundreds injured in 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Iran

Updated on Jan 29, 2023 06:26 AM IST

Breaking news live updates January 29, 2023:

ByHT News Desk

Fluorosis activist Amshala Swamy dies after a fall in Telangana

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Telangana Fluorosis Vimochana Samithi convener Subhash Kanchukatla said Swamy had a fall from his battery-operated wheelchair while climbing up the ramp of his double bedroom house on Friday evening.

Amshala Swamy fought for the eradication of the debilitating disease in Telangana’s Nalgonda district
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Fake order on retirement age hike goes viral; Andhra govt lodges complaint

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:56 PM IST

HyderabadThe finance department of the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police against unknown alleged mischief mongers who circulated a fake government order on social media stating that the retirement age of all the employees has been enhanced from 62 to 65 years with immediate effect

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Goyal calls for global network to bolster start-up ecosystem

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Inaugurating the two-day inception meeting of the Start-up 20 Engagement Group of G-20 nations in a virtual mode, Goyal said the network would have to support and inspire start-ups, act as a team to facilitate exchange of ideas, best practices and funding mechanisms and promote collaborations in research and development.

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday inaugurated the two-day inception meeting of the Start-up 20 Engagement Group of G-20 nations in a virtual mode. (HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
No trust in Bommai, BSY, they made false promises, says Kudalasangama mutt seer

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The seer said CM Bommai had promised and swore on his mother that he will give a 2A reservation on December 29. We asked for 2A reservation but they gave 2D. CM made a mistake by swearing on his mother and backtracking on it

Basava Mruthyunjaya, seer of Kudalasangama mutt, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Panchamasali reservation issue claiming that the community has lost faith in the Bommai government. (HT Photo)
ByArun Dev
BJP, IPFT to continue alliance for Tripura polls

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:49 PM IST

The BJP also released a list of candidates for 54 of the state’s 60 seats, leaving five for IPFT, which contested on nine seats in the last election.

Tripura CPI(M) leader Moboshar Ali and Former Tripura TMC chief Subal Bhowmik join BJP in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP leader Sambit Patra, at party Headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (Ayush Chopra)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Himanta says women should become mothers at ‘appropriate’ age; activists hit out

india news
Updated on Jan 29, 2023 04:50 AM IST

Slamming the chief minister for his remarks, several women activists said Sarma should instead talk about other important issues and refrain from “moral policing”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was speaking about the government’s efforts to bring down the mortality rate in mothers and newborns in the state. (PTI)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
Record wheat crop likely as acreage up

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:06 PM IST

Robust wheat output, sown in November and harvested in March-April, will ease the current shortage and help put a lid on record cereal inflation

Officials expect a bumper wheat crop because cultivators have sown expensive, high-yielding varieties in nearly all of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. (AP)
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
Two IAF jets crash in training, 1 pilot dead

india news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 11:03 PM IST

The aircraft took off from the Gwalior airbase for a routine operational flying training mission when the rare collision happened, the IAF officials said

Officials and local administrations visit at the site as suspected wreckage of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft that crashed in Morena seen in Bharatpur, on Saturday. (AGENCIES)
ByRahul Singh, Shruti Tomar and Shiv Pratap Singh, New Delhi/morena/bharatpur
Congress' Jairam Ramesh on '2 realities for opposition platform against BJP'

india news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 11:27 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh also spoke about the party's plan to begin the process of talking to different political parties soon.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo)
ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
Goa seeks early Supreme Court hearing on river water dispute with Karnataka

india news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Goa and Karnataka have been at loggerheads over the Mahadayi river water. In 2018, the interstate tribunal had granted Karnataka a total of 13.42 thousand million cubic feet of water against a total of their claim of 36.558 thousand million cubic feet.

Goa has been locked in a 15-year-old battle with Karnataka over the diversion of the Mahadayi River, referred to as the Mhadei or Mandovi .(HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
India resilient despite bids to break it: Modi

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 10:58 PM IST

Speaking at Malaseri village in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, Modi underlined that Indian civilisation has endured for thousands of years, even as others perished

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'puja' during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, on Saturday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur
Jaishankar's Pandavas reference on Pak, 'Krishna, Hanuman top diplomats' remark

india news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 10:56 PM IST

S Jaishankar drew interesting references from Hindu mythology while talking about diplomacy.

(File photo) S Jaishankar. (PTI)
BySwati Bhasin
‘Nothing to be apologetic’: Jaishankar on nationalism & a jibe at foreign media

india news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 09:48 PM IST

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is known for his sharp comments on global issues.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar seen in a file photo. (AFP)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
