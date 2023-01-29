BREAKING: Seven dead, hundreds injured in 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Iran, reports ANI citing local media
Jan 29, 2023 06:26 AM IST
‘3 Idiots’ movie real life engineer Sonam Wangchuk claims he is under house after announcing hunger-strike; police deny charge
Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer whose life inspired a character in Bollywood movie "3 Idiots", claims he has been placed under house arrest at his institute in Leh. The police have denied this charge.
Jan 29, 2023 06:03 AM IST
Memphis police disband ‘Scorpion’ unit that beat Tyre Nichols to death
The Memphis police chief has disbanded the city's so-called Scorpion unit, reversing an earlier statement that she would keep it intact and citing a “cloud of dishonour” from the officers who beat Tyre Nichols to death.
Jan 29, 2023 05:39 AM IST
Earthquake in Iran: Seven dead, hundreds injured in 5.9 magnitude quake
Seven dead, 440 were injured so far in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the city of Khoy in northwestern Iran, reported ANI citing Iran's media.