SC stays Allahabad HC order on UP municipal elections without reservation | LIVE

india news
Updated on Jan 04, 2023 04:35 PM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 04, 2023 04:34 PM IST

    Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order to conduct municipal elections in UP without OBC reservations

    The Supreme Court has stayed the Allahabad high court decision directing the state to proceed with municipal body elections without granting reservation to backward classes. the order came on separate appeals filed by UP government and state election commission against the Dec 27 HC order.

  • Jan 04, 2023 04:16 PM IST

    ED attaches 10.20 crore  worth assets of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, others

    Directorate of Enforcement attaches assets worth 10.20 crores in connection with money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Anil Parab & others.

  • Jan 04, 2023 03:52 PM IST

    Gujarat elections: Congress forms fact-finding committee to evaluate results

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to evaluate the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections in Gujarat. The committee will submit a report to the party president within two weeks.

  • Jan 04, 2023 03:33 PM IST

    ‘Urinating incident’: Air India bans traveller who reportedly peed on co-passenger

    Air India puts 30-day travel ban on passenger who peed on elderly woman in-flight. (ANI)

  • Jan 04, 2023 03:26 PM IST

    Shradhdha murder case: DNA profiles of victim's bones, hair match with family members

    The bones and hair (where DNA couldn’t be extracted) were sent to Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) Hyderabad for 'DNA MITROCONDRIAL profiling'. The bones will now be sent for post-mortem examination to be conducted by a medical board in AIIMS, according to senior cop.

  • Jan 04, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    'Flap issue': Paris-bound Air India flight, with 210 passengers onboard, makes emergency landing in Delhi

    Air India's AI 143 from Delhi to Paris, makes an emergency landing at back the IGI Airport, Delhi, at 2:25 pm, owing to a "flap issue". Flight took off at 1:28 pm and full emergency was declared at 2:03 pm and landed safely. It had 210 passengers on board

  • Jan 04, 2023 02:48 PM IST

    West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 3 helipads in Ganga Sagar

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched three helipads in Ganga Sagar. Soon after, a journalist had to be airlifted in the chopper in which CM Banerjee arrived. The person suffered a cardiac arrest.

  • Jan 04, 2023 02:35 PM IST

    Patna: Police uses lathi-charge on aspirants protesting over BSSC paper leak

    Bihar Police lathi-charge Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants who were protesting against the state govt over paper leak

  • Jan 04, 2023 01:59 PM IST

    ‘Not wearing helmet…secondary, basic reason was…pothole’: TN BJP chief on woman engineer getting run over by truck

    Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said on Wednesday that “not wearing a helmet” being the cause of death is “secondary” in the case of a female engineer getting mowed down by truck. “Basic reason was that she changed lane to avoid pothole, which is a road error. There should be the eradication of potholes, media & political posters and other distractions for eyesight,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

  • Jan 04, 2023 01:01 PM IST

    Delhi logs season's coldest morning so far with 4.4 degrees Celsius

    Delhi on Wednesday recorded the winter season's coldest morning thus far as the mercury dropped to 4.4 degrees Celsius at the Capital's Safdarjung observatory - the representative weather station of the city. Read more.

  • Jan 04, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai today: DDCA chief to ANI

    Shyam Sharma, director of DDCA told ANI on Wednesday that cricketer Rishabh pant will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun, Uttarakhand after a car accident on December 30.

  • Jan 04, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu engineer mowed down by truck after losing control of vehicle due to hitting pothole

    A female software engineer in Tamil Nadu has died after she was mowed down by a truck near Maduravoyal in Chennai on Tuesday, Poonamallee Police told ANI. The woman lost control of her two-wheeler when she hit a pothole on the road. Police said that following the incident, civic authorities have filled the potholes and repaired the damaged portions of the road.

  • Jan 04, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    Night curfew along int'l border in J&K's Samba

    A night curfew has been imposed along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. Deputy SP, SOG, J&K police told ANI that it will be applicable between 9pm and 6am in areas up to 1km from the border. “The prohibitory order would remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn/rescinded earlier,” he added. The move comes in the aftermath of the Rajouri killings.

  • Jan 04, 2023 08:58 AM IST

    Musk claims US govt agency demanded suspension of 250k Twitter accounts

    In latest round of ‘Twitter Files’, Elon Musk claimed that US government demanded the suspension of 250,000 accounts, including those of journalists and Canadian officials. He stated the same in a tweet by sharing a post of by journalist Matt Taibbi.

  • Jan 04, 2023 08:14 AM IST

    Biden to meet Japanese PM at White House on January 13

    US President Joe Biden will meet Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at the White House on January 13, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The two leaders will discuss North Korea's missile programmes, Ukraine war and maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait, it added.

  • Jan 04, 2023 07:06 AM IST

    Mozambique and Switzerland first timers to get seat at UN Security Council

    Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the UN Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats. Mozambique and Switzerland are first timers.

  • Jan 04, 2023 06:29 AM IST

    China media plays down Covid-19 severity as WHO seeks detail

    State media in China played down the severity of a surge of Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, while its scientists briefed the World Health Organization, which has been seeking detailed information about circulating variants.

  • Jan 04, 2023 05:32 AM IST

    Cattle smuggling bids foiled in J&K's Ramban; police rescue 343 bovines

    The Jammu and Kashmir police have rescued 343 bovines and registered 16 FIRs against alleged smugglers in Ramban district, PTI reported.

Drunk man urinated on woman passenger on New York-Delhi Air India flight in Nov

india news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 04:30 PM IST

Air India did not comment on the reason for the delay in reporting the matter, which has prompted the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to seek a report

The airline said the accused has been banned for 30 days. (AFP (Representative))
The airline said the accused has been banned for 30 days. (AFP (Representative))

30-day ban, FIR lodged: Air India, Delhi Police on drunk man peeing on passenger

india news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Taking a suo moto congnizance, the National Commission for Woman has sought a detailed report from Delhi Police within five days on the action taken in the issue.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the woman.(AP)
A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the woman.(AP)

Paris-bound Air India flight suffers ‘flap issue’ mid-air, returns to Delhi

india news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 03:40 PM IST

The flight left from Delhi this afternoon and was in the air for 35 minutes when a full emergency was declared. It had 210 passengers on board.

An Air India Airbus A320neo passenger plane (REUTERS)
An Air India Airbus A320neo passenger plane (REUTERS)

Sonia admitted to Delhi hospital, Siddaramaiah wishes her ‘healthy return’

india news
Updated on Jan 04, 2023 02:58 PM IST

The former Congress president has been suffering from a respiratory infection and has been unwell since Tuesday when the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ began its Uttar Pradesh leg, news agency PTI reported.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Woman run over by truck after losing control of two-wheeler due to pothole in TN

india news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 02:12 PM IST

The truck driver - identified as Mohan - has been arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Woman run over by truck after losing control of two-wheeler due to pothole in TN
Woman run over by truck after losing control of two-wheeler due to pothole in TN

Delhi horror: CCTV footage shows Anjali's friend Nidhi entering home at 2.30am

india news
Updated on Jan 04, 2023 02:30 PM IST

Anjali's friend Nidhi reached home at around 2.30am after friend Anjali was hit and dragged by a Baleno car in Sultanpuri on New Year's night.

CCTV footage from outside Nidhi's residence shows Nidhi reaching home at around 2,30am.
CCTV footage from outside Nidhi's residence shows Nidhi reaching home at around 2,30am.

‘Will be 1st to join Yatra if...’, says BJP leader in a Twitter exchange

india news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 01:28 PM IST

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla wished Congress' Acharya Pramod on his birthday and received an invitation to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was asked to join Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress's Acharya Pramod.(ANI)
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was asked to join Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress's Acharya Pramod.(ANI)

Afternoon brief: Temperature plunges to 4.4°C in Delhi, season's lowest yet

india news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

People warm themselves near a bonfire during cold winter on Wednesday morning in New Delhi.(PTI)
People warm themselves near a bonfire during cold winter on Wednesday morning in New Delhi.(PTI)

Kanjhawala death case: Woman was stuck onto front left wheel, details emerge

india news
Updated on Jan 04, 2023 11:39 AM IST

Forensic report revealed that the victim was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle, news agency ANI reported, and her head was towards the boot of the car.

People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding strict punishment for accused in Sultanpuri accident case. (PTI)
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding strict punishment for accused in Sultanpuri accident case. (PTI)

Auto Expo 2023: Concept cars to be showcased at the event

india news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 09:38 AM IST

The Auto Expo 2023 will witness unveiling of some exciting concept cars with electric powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Kia have already announced they would showcase some stunning concept EVs at the Auto Expo 2023.
Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Kia have already announced they would showcase some stunning concept EVs at the Auto Expo 2023.

Drunk man pees on female passenger in Air India US-India flight: Report

india news
Updated on Jan 04, 2023 03:26 PM IST

The incident took place on an Air India flight flying from New York to New Delhi on November 26, 2022. Air India told ANI a police complaint has been filed against the offender and the internal committee recommended putting the accused on the ‘no fly’ list.

Air India said the offender will be put on a no-fly list after getting a go-ahead.
Air India said the offender will be put on a no-fly list after getting a go-ahead.

Morning brief: Illegal hotel of murder accused suspended BJP leader razed in MP

india news
Updated on Jan 04, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The Madhya Pradesh district administration on Tuesday razed the illegal hotel of the murder accused and suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mishri Chand Gupta in Sagar city. (ANI)
The Madhya Pradesh district administration on Tuesday razed the illegal hotel of the murder accused and suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mishri Chand Gupta in Sagar city. (ANI)

Illegal hotel of suspended BJP leader razed in Madhya Pradesh | VIDEO

india news
Updated on Jan 04, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Reportedly, a special team from Indore blasted 60 dynamites to demolish the hotel - Jairam Palace.

Illegal hotel of murder accused BJP leader razed in Madhya Pradesh | VIDEO
Illegal hotel of murder accused BJP leader razed in Madhya Pradesh | VIDEO

Kanjhawala horror LIVE: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits victim's residence

india news
Updated on Jan 04, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Delhi Sultanpuri girl death: A 20-year-old woman was killed after a grey Baleno hit her scooty and dragged her around for nearly 7 km in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri early on Sunday morning.

Sultanpuri horror updates: Family members of a woman, who lost her life after being dragged by a car for several kilometres, wail while speaking to the media after the woman's mortal remains reached the residence for last rites, in the Sultanpuri area, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)
Sultanpuri horror updates: Family members of a woman, who lost her life after being dragged by a car for several kilometres, wail while speaking to the media after the woman's mortal remains reached the residence for last rites, in the Sultanpuri area, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

‘Young man walking on foot’: Ram Mandir secretary Champat Rai on Rahul Gandhi

india news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 07:47 AM IST

Amid BJP's constant attack on Rahul Gandhi and Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ram Temple Trust secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday said the RSS never condemned Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi in his speeches during the yatra attacked the RSS several times.

Rahul Gandhi at Hanuman temple in Marghat during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi at Hanuman temple in Marghat during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
