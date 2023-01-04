SC stays Allahabad HC order on UP municipal elections without reservation | LIVE
-
Jan 04, 2023 04:34 PM IST
Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order to conduct municipal elections in UP without OBC reservations
The Supreme Court has stayed the Allahabad high court decision directing the state to proceed with municipal body elections without granting reservation to backward classes. the order came on separate appeals filed by UP government and state election commission against the Dec 27 HC order.
-
Jan 04, 2023 04:16 PM IST
ED attaches ₹10.20 crore worth assets of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, others
Directorate of Enforcement attaches assets worth ₹10.20 crores in connection with money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Anil Parab & others.
-
Jan 04, 2023 03:52 PM IST
Gujarat elections: Congress forms fact-finding committee to evaluate results
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to evaluate the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections in Gujarat. The committee will submit a report to the party president within two weeks.
-
Jan 04, 2023 03:33 PM IST
‘Urinating incident’: Air India bans traveller who reportedly peed on co-passenger
Air India puts 30-day travel ban on passenger who peed on elderly woman in-flight. (ANI)
-
Jan 04, 2023 03:26 PM IST
Shradhdha murder case: DNA profiles of victim's bones, hair match with family members
The bones and hair (where DNA couldn’t be extracted) were sent to Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) Hyderabad for 'DNA MITROCONDRIAL profiling'. The bones will now be sent for post-mortem examination to be conducted by a medical board in AIIMS, according to senior cop.
-
Jan 04, 2023 03:11 PM IST
'Flap issue': Paris-bound Air India flight, with 210 passengers onboard, makes emergency landing in Delhi
Air India's AI 143 from Delhi to Paris, makes an emergency landing at back the IGI Airport, Delhi, at 2:25 pm, owing to a "flap issue". Flight took off at 1:28 pm and full emergency was declared at 2:03 pm and landed safely. It had 210 passengers on board
-
Jan 04, 2023 02:48 PM IST
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 3 helipads in Ganga Sagar
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched three helipads in Ganga Sagar. Soon after, a journalist had to be airlifted in the chopper in which CM Banerjee arrived. The person suffered a cardiac arrest.
-
Jan 04, 2023 02:35 PM IST
Patna: Police uses lathi-charge on aspirants protesting over BSSC paper leak
Bihar Police lathi-charge Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants who were protesting against the state govt over paper leak
-
Jan 04, 2023 01:59 PM IST
‘Not wearing helmet…secondary, basic reason was…pothole’: TN BJP chief on woman engineer getting run over by truck
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said on Wednesday that “not wearing a helmet” being the cause of death is “secondary” in the case of a female engineer getting mowed down by truck. “Basic reason was that she changed lane to avoid pothole, which is a road error. There should be the eradication of potholes, media & political posters and other distractions for eyesight,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
-
Jan 04, 2023 01:01 PM IST
Delhi logs season's coldest morning so far with 4.4 degrees Celsius
Delhi on Wednesday recorded the winter season's coldest morning thus far as the mercury dropped to 4.4 degrees Celsius at the Capital's Safdarjung observatory - the representative weather station of the city. Read more.
-
Jan 04, 2023 11:38 AM IST
Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai today: DDCA chief to ANI
Shyam Sharma, director of DDCA told ANI on Wednesday that cricketer Rishabh pant will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun, Uttarakhand after a car accident on December 30.
-
Jan 04, 2023 11:10 AM IST
Tamil Nadu engineer mowed down by truck after losing control of vehicle due to hitting pothole
A female software engineer in Tamil Nadu has died after she was mowed down by a truck near Maduravoyal in Chennai on Tuesday, Poonamallee Police told ANI. The woman lost control of her two-wheeler when she hit a pothole on the road. Police said that following the incident, civic authorities have filled the potholes and repaired the damaged portions of the road.
-
Jan 04, 2023 09:41 AM IST
Night curfew along int'l border in J&K's Samba
A night curfew has been imposed along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. Deputy SP, SOG, J&K police told ANI that it will be applicable between 9pm and 6am in areas up to 1km from the border. “The prohibitory order would remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn/rescinded earlier,” he added. The move comes in the aftermath of the Rajouri killings.
-
Jan 04, 2023 08:58 AM IST
Musk claims US govt agency demanded suspension of 250k Twitter accounts
In latest round of ‘Twitter Files’, Elon Musk claimed that US government demanded the suspension of 250,000 accounts, including those of journalists and Canadian officials. He stated the same in a tweet by sharing a post of by journalist Matt Taibbi.
-
Jan 04, 2023 08:14 AM IST
Biden to meet Japanese PM at White House on January 13
US President Joe Biden will meet Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at the White House on January 13, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The two leaders will discuss North Korea's missile programmes, Ukraine war and maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait, it added.
-
Jan 04, 2023 07:06 AM IST
Mozambique and Switzerland first timers to get seat at UN Security Council
Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the UN Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats. Mozambique and Switzerland are first timers.
-
Jan 04, 2023 06:29 AM IST
China media plays down Covid-19 severity as WHO seeks detail
State media in China played down the severity of a surge of Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, while its scientists briefed the World Health Organization, which has been seeking detailed information about circulating variants.
-
Jan 04, 2023 05:32 AM IST
Cattle smuggling bids foiled in J&K's Ramban; police rescue 343 bovines
The Jammu and Kashmir police have rescued 343 bovines and registered 16 FIRs against alleged smugglers in Ramban district, PTI reported.