Breaking: 7 electric bikes gutted in fire at Pune showroom, no person injured

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 06:33 AM
Gujarat rains: 60,000 cusecs of water from Ukai dam released
About 60,000 cusecs of water released from Ukai dam which's built across Tapi river in Tapi district as the region witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days.
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 05:40 AM
7 electric bikes gutted in fire at Pune showroom, no person injured
At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom here in Maharashtra were gutted in fire on Monday night during charging, fire brigade officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident. The incident occurred at an e-bike shop located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard.
According to a fire brigade official, prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire and seven bikes gutted. "We received a call at around 8 PM. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," he added.