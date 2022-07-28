BREAKING: ₹28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 07:52 AM
WB SSC scam: ₹28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house
₹28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house after ED's 18-hour raid.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 07:33 AM
Iraqi protesters penetrate capital's high-security Green Zone
Iraqi protesters penetrate capital's high-security Green Zone, reports AFP News Agency citing security source.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 07:19 AM
Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha worker death: CM Bommai says, 'Won’t spare cultprits'
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in a late-night address to the media on Wednesday said that the culprits involved in the killing of state BJP Yuva morcha worker Praveen Nettaru will be nabbed soon. Read more
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 06:25 AM
WHO says Europe, US worst-hit by monkeypox outbreak
Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.