Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: 28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house
Live

BREAKING: 28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house

Breaking news live updates July 28, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 07:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 28 Jul 2022 07:52 AM

    WB SSC scam: 28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house

    28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house after ED's 18-hour raid.

  • Thu, 28 Jul 2022 07:33 AM

    Iraqi protesters penetrate capital's high-security Green Zone

    Iraqi protesters penetrate capital's high-security Green Zone, reports AFP News Agency citing security source.

  • Thu, 28 Jul 2022 07:19 AM

    Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha worker death: CM Bommai says, 'Won’t spare cultprits'

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in a late-night address to the media on Wednesday said that the culprits involved in the killing of state BJP Yuva morcha worker Praveen Nettaru will be nabbed soon. Read more

  • Thu, 28 Jul 2022 06:25 AM

    WHO says Europe, US worst-hit by monkeypox outbreak

    Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.