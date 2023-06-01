Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Kim Jong Un's sister promises more spy satellite launches
Live

LIVE: Kim Jong Un's sister promises more spy satellite launches

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 05:26 AM IST

Breaking news highlights June 1, 2023:

ByHT News Desk

  • Thu, 01 Jun 2023 05:26 AM

    Taiwan to sign first deal under new trade framework with US

    Taiwan's government expects to sign the first deal with the United States under a new trade talks framework on Thursday, it said in a brief statement, reported Reuters. 

  • Thu, 01 Jun 2023 05:23 AM

    North Korea's Kim Yo Jong promises more spy satellite launches: Report

    North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, leader Kim Jong Un's sister, has said her country's military spy satellite will soon enter into orbit and promised Pyongyang will increase military surveillance, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

    "We are ready to act whatever it may be in defending its sovereign right and interests," Kim, a powerful government official in her own right, said in a statement carried by KCNA.

    (Reuters)

