Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCP's Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

NCP's Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 01, 2023 08:27 PM IST

Sharad Pawar met Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai. This was their first meeting since the transfer of power in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday evening met Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the CM. This was their first meeting since the transfer of power in Maharashtra.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at his residence on Thursday evening.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at his residence on Thursday evening.

The purpose of the visit remains unclear, but it has sparked discussions as Pawar made an unexpected visit to Shinde, raising eyebrows in the political sphere.

The meeting is also considered significant since former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, a key figure in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, is currently out of Maharashtra.

Consequently, there is speculation that this meeting could be related to the pending expansion of the cabinet or the ongoing investigation by the ED into NCP leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
nationalist congress party sharad pawar eknath shinde + 1 more
nationalist congress party sharad pawar eknath shinde
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out