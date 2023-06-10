BREAKING: Kejriwal approaches Gujarat HC seeking review of its order on PM's degree
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 09:52 AM
Kejriwal approaches Gujarat HC seeking review of its order on PM's degree
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached Gujarat High Court seeking a review of its recent order setting aside the Central Information Commission's directive to the Gujarat University to provide information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree to him.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 09:12 AM
‘She pushed away’: Wrestling referee opens up on sexual harassment charges against WFI's Brij Bhushan
Jagbir Singh has alleged that he has seen Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh behaving inappropriately with female wrestlers on several occasions in the past.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 08:44 AM
BSF Tripura seizes contraband bottles worth ₹5.5 lakh intended for smuggling into Bangladesh
The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura on Thursday apprehended one Indian national and seized 3,195 bottles of Eskuf syrup, worth ₹5,59,125 intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, the BSF said in an official statement.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 08:10 AM
Pakistani drone carrying suspected heroin seized by BSF in Amritsar
"BSF jawans heard sound of Pakistani drone dropping by. During a search operation, one big packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight - appx 5.5 Kg) was recovered near village Rai, district Amritsar," said BSF Punjab Frontier.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 07:28 AM
Congress' Adhir Ranjan writes to governor urging to ensure fair panchayat elections
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Governor urging him to arrange Central forces during the Panchayat elections to have free and fair elections.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 06:49 AM
UN aid chief says Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after dam rupture, reports AP
The United Nations aid chief said Ukraine faces "hugely worse'' humanitarian situation after the dam rupture, reported news agency AP.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 06:14 AM
4 children lost in the jungle for 40 days after plane crash found alive in Colombia
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday that authorities found alive four children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the Amazon jungle.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 05:47 AM
Donald Trump' indictment: Ex-president stored some of US' most prized secrets
The indictment against Donald Trump released Friday, offered shocking new details about the alleged mishandling some of the nation’s most highly prized secrets.