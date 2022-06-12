Breaking News: India Covid tally above 8,000-mark for 2nd day, 4 deaths in 24 hours
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 01:06 PM
Amid huge security, bulldozers at home of Prayagraj violence accused in UP
This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh police named Ahmed a “mastermind” behind the violent protests against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammad. Read More
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 12:13 PM
295 Maoist sympathisers, militias surrender in Odisha’s Malkangiri: Cops
The Odisha police on Saturday said that 295 active Maoist militias, members of local village committee, Maoist sympathisers and members of Maoist frontal organisations like Gana Natya Sangha in four villages of former Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) bastion of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district have surrendered before them. Read More
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 10:35 AM
Huge fire at Delhi's popular Karol Bagh market, 39 fire engines douse flames
Delhi witnessed another fire incident on Sunday as a massive blaze broke out in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh area. As many as 39 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call regarding the incident was received by the Delhi Fire Service, reported news agency ANI citing officials. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot upon receiving information. Read More
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 09:00 AM
India Covid tally above 8,000-mark for 2nd day, 4 deaths in 24 hours
Amid an upwards trend in the Covid graph, India added 8,582 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin. The overall caseload now stands at 43,222,017, the health ministry said. With four deaths registered since yesterday, the overall death count now stands at 524,761.
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 08:02 AM
Video: Protest in Telangana over social media post, cops resort to use of force
In Telangana's Adilabad district, a huge protest erupted outside a police station reportedly over a social media post. Cops had to resort to use of force to disperse the crowd, a video that emerged from the site showed. Read More
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 07:19 AM
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 07:09 AM
'President to protect Constitution': Congress targets BJP as Mamata calls meet
Twenty-two leaders are set to take part in a mega opposition meeting next week in Delhi, which has been called by Mamata Banerjee ahead of the presidential polls. Among those who have been invited are Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and chief ministers of eight non-BJP ruled states, including Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan. Read More
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 06:25 AM
India to pitch for food security steps at WTO meet
India will seek to safeguard the interests of its farmers and fishermen, defend its massive food security programmes, push for the waiver of intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines, and oppose developed countries’ move to further extend customs duty moratorium on electronic transmission of goods and services under e-commerce at the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) being held in Geneva from Sunday, three people familiar with India’s position said. Read More
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 05:53 AM
3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama
IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that all three were locals and linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Read More