Amid huge security, bulldozers at home of Prayagraj violence accused in UP

Security has been beefed up outside the residence of a local leader, Javed Ahmed, in Prayagraj as the administration prepares to demolish his house in the aftermath of violent protests in the city. Ahmed has been named as a key conspirator in the protests that erupted in Prayagraj against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had put a demolition notice at Ahmed's house, asking him to vacate the house by 11am today. The demolition notice says the house was “illegally constructed”.

#WATCH | Demolition of the "illegally constructed" residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed underway, after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) earlier put a demolition notice at the residence. pic.twitter.com/p1okHrFyz7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2022

Ahmed is a resident of JK Ashiana Colony located in Kareli locality of Prayagraj’s old city area and has already been arrested in connection with the the violence case.

"Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds...The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at the police and administration. A case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and the NSA," Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar told reporters.

Kumar said that some individuals believed to be behind the arson and violence have been identified. “These people include some who were at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests of 2020 in Prayagraj. None of the trouble makers or the people behind them would be spared,” he said.

Ahmed's daughter and activist Afreen Fatima, however, has reportedly claimed in a letter to National Commission for Women that her family members were detained without warrant.

The police have included 95 named and around 5400 unnamed persons in three FIRs, he added.

PDA teams started identification of illegal constructions and encroachments in Atala and nearby areas in an apparent follow-up of warnings issued by police and administrative officials about illegal properties of rioters being targeted following the Friday’s violent protest.

