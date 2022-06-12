Huge fire at Delhi's popular Karol Bagh market, 39 fire engines douse flames
- No injuries have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Delhi witnessed another fire incident on Sunday as a massive blaze broke out in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh area. As many as 39 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call regarding the incident was received by the Delhi Fire Service, reported news agency ANI citing officials. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot upon receiving information.
""A serious fire call was received from a shoe market in Gaffar, Karol Bagh, at 4.16 am and 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site," PTI quoted Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg as saying.
The fire is under control and no one in trapped inside, reported ANI citing fire service. No injuries have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Dharampal Arora, president, Karol Bagh wholesale footwear association, said that they got to know about the fire at 4.15am and fire tenders arrived at the spot an hour later, reported ANI. Arora said they are requesting firemen to to spray chemicals to extinguish it.
Sunil Chaudhary, deputy chief fire officer, said that the blaze has spread in three lanes as the paths are narrow and firefighters have been working to douse the fire since morning.
“We don't know of any casualties yet. Will first douse fire, cool it and then carry out a search operation,” ANI quoted Chaudhary as saying.
This comes a day after a 64-year-old patient died at a hospital in Delhi's Rohini area after his oxygen support was disrupted due to a fire at the facility. The fire broke out on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, Pooth Khurd, officials said.
(with inputs from agencies)
