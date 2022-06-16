Live
BREAKING: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR
Breaking news updates June 16, 2022
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 06:24 AM IST
Jun 16, 2022 06:24 AM IST
5 injured after tanker hits then in Khan Sabji Mandi area, Badarpur
Five people injured after they were hit by a tanker in the Khan Sabji Mandi area in Badarpur.
Jun 16, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR
Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains during the early hours of Thursday.
Ayodhya visit is not political, says Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray
- “My Ayodhya visit is purely religious. It has nothing to do with politics,” said Thackeray, parrying questions on the Gyanvapi mosque row and the Krishna Janmabhoomi case.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 04:56 AM IST
Panel suggests authorisation for Serum Institute’s cervical cancer vaccine
In the application, Singh had mentioned that lakhs of women are diagnosed every year with cervical cancer as well as few other cancers and death ratio is also very high. Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 01:00 AM IST
, New DelhiPress Trust of India
2 killed in Kullu paragliding accident: Himachal Pradesh Police
A tourist and a paragliding instructor died after their paraglider crashed shortly after taking off in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday, police said.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Moosewala murder: Punjab Police get 7-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought on transit remand by Punjab Police from New Delhi, the accused was on Wednesday presented before a court in Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody, people aware of the development said.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Odisha officials charged with hiding elephant deaths, Centre seeks report
The environment ministry on Wednesday sought a report from the Odisha government on deaths of elephants , including those cause by poaching in the state. Some of these deaths were allegedly concealed by the state forest department.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 04:46 AM IST
, BhubaneswarDebabrata Mohanty
Closed-door meetings hint at AIADMK power struggle
Separate closed-door meetings and back-to-back parleys on Wednesday over who should lead the party indicated a gathering storm of power struggle in the AIADMK between top leaders, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Police release posters of Prayagraj violence accused
Posters containing photographs of 59 people allegedly involved in the June 10 violent protests over remarks on Prophet Mohammed were released by the Prayagraj police on Wednesday, senior officers said.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Tamil Nadu health minister chairs Covid-19 review meeting amid spike in cases
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 476 coronavirus cases, including five returnees from domestic and overseas, pushing the tally to 3,458,445 till date
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:41 AM IST
States step up security for Friday prayers after last week’s violence
Security will be heightened around mosques in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir ahead to prevent repeat of violence and protests after of Friday’s prayers as witnessed on June 10, officials said.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 04:48 AM IST
Supreme Court to hear petitions against UP demolitions today
The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear petitions filed by Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking directions to the UP government to stay any further demolition of properties of people allegedly accused of participating in violent protests against remarks by BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 04:05 AM IST
, New DelhiAbraham Thomas
Bihar: Army aspirants protest, seek withdrawal of Agnipath scheme
A day after the Centre announced the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the short-term induction of soldiers in the armed forces, aspirants on Wednesday resorted to protests at several parts of Bihar, disrupting railway and road traffic in Buxar, Begusarai, Bhojpur, and Muzaffarpur.
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Election Commission begins revision of electoral rolls in J&K after delimitation
The Election Commission has initiated the revision of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir following the delimitation exercise and has asked the UT’s officials to prepare the draft rolls August 31.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 12:36 AM IST
KCR skips Mamata meet as Congress invited
KCR is understood to have told Mamata to keep the Congress away from the opposition parties’ meetings to discuss the presidential elections. “He was upset that Mamata had chosen to ignore his suggestion,” the TRS leader said.
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Police officer who warned mosque panel shifted in Kerala
The Mayyil police station SHO Biju Prakash had issued a notice to the committee last week to ensure that there is no controversial speech in the mosque after Friday prayers.
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:32 AM IST