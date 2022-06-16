Home / India News / BREAKING: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR
BREAKING: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR

Breaking news updates June 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 06:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 16, 2022 06:24 AM IST

    5 injured after tanker hits then in Khan Sabji Mandi area, Badarpur

    Five people injured after they were hit by a tanker in the Khan Sabji Mandi area in Badarpur.

  • Jun 16, 2022 05:51 AM IST

    Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR

    Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains during the early hours of Thursday.

Topics
breaking news
india news

BREAKING: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR

Breaking news updates June 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Ayodhya visit is not political, says Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

  • “My Ayodhya visit is purely religious. It has nothing to do with politics,” said Thackeray, parrying questions on the Gyanvapi mosque row and the Krishna Janmabhoomi case.
Aditya Thackeray. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 04:56 AM IST
ByPawan Dixit
india news

Panel suggests authorisation for Serum Institute’s cervical cancer vaccine

In the application, Singh had mentioned that lakhs of women are diagnosed every year with cervical cancer as well as few other cancers and death ratio is also very high. Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India Ltd. (Bloomberg)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

2 killed in Kullu paragliding accident: Himachal Pradesh Police

A tourist and a paragliding instructor died after their paraglider crashed shortly after taking off in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday, police said.
Several accidents involving paragliders have been reported in recent years in the area. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
india news

Moosewala murder: Punjab Police get 7-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought on transit remand by Punjab Police from New Delhi, the accused was on Wednesday presented before a court in Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody, people aware of the development said.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
india news

Odisha officials charged with hiding elephant deaths, Centre seeks report

The environment ministry on Wednesday sought a report from the Odisha government on deaths of elephants , including those cause by poaching in the state. Some of these deaths were allegedly concealed by the state forest department.
The carcass of an elephant near Chandragiri hills in Athagarh forest division of Chhattisgarh.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 04:46 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
india news

Closed-door meetings hint at AIADMK power struggle

Separate closed-door meetings and back-to-back parleys on Wednesday over who should lead the party indicated a gathering storm of power struggle in the AIADMK between top leaders, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami
Edappadi K Palaniswami’s loyalists praised him as the choice of 15 million ordinary party workers. (File)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Uttar Pradesh Police release posters of Prayagraj violence accused

Posters containing photographs of 59 people allegedly involved in the June 10 violent protests over remarks on Prophet Mohammed were released by the Prayagraj police on Wednesday, senior officers said.
A policeman pastes a poster of alleged accused in Prayagraj violence, on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
india news

Tamil Nadu health minister chairs Covid-19 review meeting amid spike in cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 476 coronavirus cases, including five returnees from domestic and overseas, pushing the tally to 3,458,445 till date
As many as 169 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. (Agency)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByAgencies
india news

States step up security for Friday prayers after last week’s violence

Security will be heightened around mosques in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir ahead to prevent repeat of violence and protests after of Friday’s prayers as witnessed on June 10, officials said.
Protests against remarks on Prophet Mohammed in West Bengal’s Howrah on June 10. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 04:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents
india news

Supreme Court to hear petitions against UP demolitions today

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear petitions filed by Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking directions to the UP government to stay any further demolition of properties of people allegedly accused of participating in violent protests against remarks by BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.
A bulldozer demolishes an illegally-constructed house of an accused in the Prayagraj violence. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 04:05 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

Bihar: Army aspirants protest, seek withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

A day after the Centre announced the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the short-term induction of soldiers in the armed forces, aspirants on Wednesday resorted to protests at several parts of Bihar, disrupting railway and road traffic in Buxar, Begusarai, Bhojpur, and Muzaffarpur.
Aspirants during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna:
india news

Election Commission begins revision of electoral rolls in J&K after delimitation

The Election Commission has initiated the revision of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir following the delimitation exercise and has asked the UT’s officials to prepare the draft rolls August 31.
The Union government promised that it would hold elections to the UT of J&K, and consider the restoration of its statehood. (HT file photo)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

KCR skips Mamata meet as Congress invited

KCR is understood to have told Mamata to keep the Congress away from the opposition parties’ meetings to discuss the presidential elections. “He was upset that Mamata had chosen to ignore his suggestion,” the TRS leader said.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and chief minister KCR abstained from the meeting convened by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on the pretext that he won’t be a party to any discussion that involved the Congress (PTI)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:33 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Police officer who warned mosque panel shifted in Kerala

The Mayyil police station SHO Biju Prakash had issued a notice to the committee last week to ensure that there is no controversial speech in the mosque after Friday prayers.
The Kerala government on Wednesday shifted a station house officer (SHO) in north Kerala’s Kannur district for issuing a notice to a local masjid committee warning that there should not be any hate speech during Friday prayers. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
