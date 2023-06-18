Breaking news LIVE: Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 06:03 AM
Assam Women’s Congress seeks action against CM for ‘close links’ with militants
The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday demanded action against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged links with a Manipur-based militant outfit.
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 05:37 AM
Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
At least 11 people have been killed in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul after an extra-tropical cyclone struck the region on Friday, according to the state's authorities.
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 05:11 AM
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in China on Sunday on the highest-level trip by a US official in nearly five years, with the rival powers looking to lower the temperature after soaring tensions.