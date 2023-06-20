Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Schools closed in Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain
Live

LIVE: Schools closed in Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 20, 2023 07:16 AM IST

  • Tue, 20 Jun 2023 08:16 AM

    Tamil Nadu rain: Schools closed in Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai

    District administrations order closure of schools on Tuesday in the wake of heavy rain.

  • Tue, 20 Jun 2023 07:42 AM

    4 wounded in New Zealand axe attack

    The suspect, a 24-year-old Chinese national, arrested after attacking diners at three neighbouring Chinese restaurants in Albany, a suburb in the north of Auckland, the country's largest city

  • Tue, 20 Jun 2023 07:15 AM

    PM Modi leaves for US 

    PM Modi leaves for his maiden state visit to the US, also his sixth to the country as India's prime minister

