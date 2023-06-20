Live
LIVE: Schools closed in Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain
- Tue, 20 Jun 2023 08:16 AM
Tamil Nadu rain: Schools closed in Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai
District administrations order closure of schools on Tuesday in the wake of heavy rain.
- Tue, 20 Jun 2023 07:42 AM
4 wounded in New Zealand axe attack
The suspect, a 24-year-old Chinese national, arrested after attacking diners at three neighbouring Chinese restaurants in Albany, a suburb in the north of Auckland, the country's largest city
- Tue, 20 Jun 2023 07:15 AM
PM Modi leaves for US
PM Modi leaves for his maiden state visit to the US, also his sixth to the country as India's prime minister
