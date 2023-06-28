Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: US to give Ukraine $500 million in additional military aid, says Pentagon
Live

Breaking: US to give Ukraine $500 million in additional military aid, says Pentagon

ByHT News Desk
Jun 28, 2023 05:36 AM IST

  • Wed, 28 Jun 2023 05:35 AM

    US to give Ukraine $500 million in additional military aid, says Pentagon

    The United States will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to $500 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in a show of support for Ukraine's fight against Russia as Moscow deals with the aftermath of a mutiny by mercenary fighters, reported Reuters. 

    The package will include ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

