BREAKING: Dearness allowance of govt employees increased by 5% in Chhattisgarh
- Breaking news updates May 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 06:45 AM
Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar
The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid recent surge in Covid cases, reports ANI.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 06:16 AM
PM kickstarts 3-nation Europe visit; post-Covid economy among Germany agendas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night left for Berlin, Germany, as he kickstarts a crucial three-nation Europe visit where he is set to meet world leaders - German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Denmark prime minister Mette Frederiksen and French president Emmanuel Macron.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 06:05 AM
Eid-al-Fitr to be celebrated on May 3
Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, will be celebrated in the country tomorrow as the moon was not sighted on Sunday evening, news agency ANI reported quoting moon sighting committees in India.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 05:35 AM
Dearness allowance of govt employees increased by 5% in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh government on Sunday increased the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent on the occasion of International Labour Day. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the decision of the state government.
"A big decision was taken today in the interest of employees. I announce the increment in the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent. The new rate will be applicable from May 1," tweeted Bhupesh Baghel in Hindi.
The dearness allowance of state government employees which was 17 per cent so far has reached 22 per cent after the increment.