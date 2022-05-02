BREAKING: Dearness allowance of govt employees increased by 5% in Chhattisgarh

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
May 02, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar
The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid recent surge in Covid cases, reports ANI.
May 02, 2022 06:16 AM IST
PM kickstarts 3-nation Europe visit; post-Covid economy among Germany agendas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night left for Berlin, Germany, as he kickstarts a crucial three-nation Europe visit where he is set to meet world leaders - German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Denmark prime minister Mette Frederiksen and French president Emmanuel Macron.
Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, will be celebrated in the country tomorrow as the moon was not sighted on Sunday evening, news agency ANI reported quoting moon sighting committees in India.
May 02, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Dearness allowance of govt employees increased by 5% in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh government on Sunday increased the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent on the occasion of International Labour Day. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the decision of the state government.
"A big decision was taken today in the interest of employees. I announce the increment in the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent. The new rate will be applicable from May 1," tweeted Bhupesh Baghel in Hindi.
The dearness allowance of state government employees which was 17 per cent so far has reached 22 per cent after the increment.
“As Charak oath was given instead of the Hippocratic Oath, Dr A Rathinavel, dean, Madurai Medical College, has been relieved of his post and placed on a waiting list,” said a statement by Ma Subramanian, the Tamil Nadu health minister, who ordered the action against the dean.
Experts say that Tamil Nadu’s secularism– barring few episodes particularly after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the 1998 bomb blasts during L K Advani’s visit to Coimbatore district– is a major factor in the state’s upward mobility.
After mass food poisoning cases came to light, food safety officials started an investigation and zeroed in on a particular joint which was closed immediately. During investigation it was found that the eatery was functioning without a food safety licence.
“The average daily tourist footfall at present is 12,369 as against 10,194 during the pre-Covid period, marking a jump of 21%,” said a Union government official familiar the matter, requesting anonymity.
The Indian civil aviation industry has also bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic-induced crisis, slowly but surely, with a lot of latent demand coming to the fore, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told HT.