Home / India News / BREAKING: Dearness allowance of govt employees increased by 5% in Chhattisgarh
Live

BREAKING: Dearness allowance of govt employees increased by 5% in Chhattisgarh

  • Breaking news updates May 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 02, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 02, 2022 06:45 AM IST

    Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar

    The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144  in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid recent surge in Covid cases, reports ANI.

  • May 02, 2022 06:16 AM IST

    PM kickstarts 3-nation Europe visit; post-Covid economy among Germany agendas

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night left for Berlin, Germany, as he kickstarts a crucial three-nation Europe visit where he is set to meet world leaders - German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Denmark prime minister Mette Frederiksen and French president Emmanuel Macron. 

    Click here for more information.

  • May 02, 2022 06:05 AM IST

    Eid-al-Fitr to be celebrated on May 3

    Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, will be celebrated in the country tomorrow as the moon was not sighted on Sunday evening, news agency ANI reported quoting moon sighting committees in India.

  • May 02, 2022 05:35 AM IST

    Dearness allowance of govt employees increased by 5% in Chhattisgarh

    Chhattisgarh government on Sunday increased the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent on the occasion of International Labour Day. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the decision of the state government.

    "A big decision was taken today in the interest of employees. I announce the increment in the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent. The new rate will be applicable from May 1," tweeted Bhupesh Baghel in Hindi.

    The dearness allowance of state government employees which was 17 per cent so far has reached 22 per cent after the increment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

India set to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr tomorrow

  • The sighting committee in Karnataka also said that the moon was not visible in the capital city of Bengaluru due to heavy rain, or in any other districts in the state.
The Masjid-i Jehan-Numa, commonly known as the Jama Masjid of Delhi.(File photo)
The Masjid-i Jehan-Numa, commonly known as the Jama Masjid of Delhi.(File photo)
Published on May 02, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

PM kickstarts 3-nation Europe visit; post-Covid economy among Germany agendas

PM Modi Europe visit: The prime minister would be visiting three European capitals - Berlin, Copenhagen and Paris. 
PM Modi kicks off his Europe visit from Berlin.&nbsp;((Twitter: PMO) )
PM Modi kicks off his Europe visit from Berlin. ((Twitter: PMO) )
Published on May 02, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

BREAKING: Dearness allowance of govt employees increased by 5% in Chhattisgarh

  • Breaking news updates May 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 02, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Number Theory: Why a minor deviation in April’s heat felt far hotter

According to IMD's own analysis until April 28, India's maximum temperature was the fourth highest since 1901, and 1.12 degrees above normal.
India’s average maximum temperature for April was 35.83 degrees Celsius, 0.86 degrees higher than the 1981-2010 average. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)
India’s average maximum temperature for April was 35.83 degrees Celsius, 0.86 degrees higher than the 1981-2010 average. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)
Published on May 02, 2022 04:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhishek Jha, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Food poisoning claims one life in Kerala, 15 hospitalised

After mass food poisoning cases came to light, food safety officials started an investigation and zeroed in on a particular joint in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district, which was closed immediately
Food poisoning claims one life in Kerala, 15 hospitalised
Food poisoning claims one life in Kerala, 15 hospitalised
Published on May 02, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

TN health minister suspends college dean for altering MBBS students’ oath

“As Charak oath was given instead of the Hippocratic Oath, Dr A Rathinavel, dean, Madurai Medical College, has been relieved of his post and placed on a waiting list,” said a statement by Ma Subramanian, the Tamil Nadu health minister, who ordered the action against the dean.
Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (HT photo/FILE)
Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (HT photo/FILE)
Updated on May 02, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story
india news

3 held after student dies in fight over ‘caste’ in TN

The caste-related crime took place in the Pallakkal Pothukudi Government Higher Secondary School near Ambasamuthiram in Tirunelveli
HT Image
HT Image
Published on May 02, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story
india news

Kerala leader held for remark against Muslims, granted bail

Speaking at the Ananthapurai Hindu Mahasammelan on Friday, PC George had made alleged inflammatory remarks on Muslim restaurant owners.
The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested former legislator PC George for allegedly making derogatory comments against health minister Veena George. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested former legislator PC George for allegedly making derogatory comments against health minister Veena George. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Updated on May 02, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu
Close Story
india news

Influence of Dravidian ethos on identity of Muslims key to harmony in TN: Experts

Experts say that Tamil Nadu’s secularism– barring few episodes particularly after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the 1998 bomb blasts during L K Advani’s visit to Coimbatore district– is a major factor in the state’s upward mobility.
Kombai S Anwar with a group during his ‘iftar’ heritage walk in Chennai. (HT Photo)
Kombai S Anwar with a group during his ‘iftar’ heritage walk in Chennai. (HT Photo)
Published on May 02, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story
india news

1 dead, 15 hospitalised after eating stale shawarma in north Kerala’s Kasaragod

After mass food poisoning cases came to light, food safety officials started an investigation and zeroed in on a particular joint which was closed immediately. During investigation it was found that the eatery was functioning without a food safety licence.
A 16-year-old girl died in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Sunday after she reportedly ate shawarma from a local eatery. (HT PHOTO.)
A 16-year-old girl died in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Sunday after she reportedly ate shawarma from a local eatery. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on May 02, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Central panel to keep track of essentials as prices soar

Union food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey will head the panel, which recently reviewed the availability of edible oils in the country and met representatives of major oil processing associations.
Edible oil prices have remained elevated due to global supply disruptions and have knocked household budgets. (AFP)
Edible oil prices have remained elevated due to global supply disruptions and have knocked household budgets. (AFP)
Updated on May 02, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByZia Haq
Close Story
india news

Statue of Unity footfall logs 30.5% rise, crosses pre-Covid numbers

“The average daily tourist footfall at present is 12,369 as against 10,194 during the pre-Covid period, marking a jump of 21%,” said a Union government official familiar the matter, requesting anonymity.
A view of the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya colony in Gujarat’s Narmada district. (Santosh Hirlekar / PTI)
A view of the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya colony in Gujarat’s Narmada district. (Santosh Hirlekar / PTI)
Published on May 01, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Close Story
india news

Jharkhand's first family hit by graft charges

While chief minister Hemant Soren is in the midst of an office-of-profit controversy, two more members of the family are also facing legal trouble.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President Shibu Soren, during the celebrations of the 43rd foundation day of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), at Gandhi Maidan, in Dumka, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. ( PTI Photo)&nbsp;
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President Shibu Soren, during the celebrations of the 43rd foundation day of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), at Gandhi Maidan, in Dumka, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. ( PTI Photo) 
Updated on May 02, 2022 04:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVishal Kant
Close Story
india news

Key accused in Patiala clashes among 6 arrested

Inspector general of police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said 24 people were identified as accused in the clash.
Police personnel patrol the street following the arrest of Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main accused of the clash that took place between two groups near Kali Devi Temple on April 29, in Patiala on Sunday. (ANI)
Police personnel patrol the street following the arrest of Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main accused of the clash that took place between two groups near Kali Devi Temple on April 29, in Patiala on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on May 01, 2022 11:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByVishal Rambani
Close Story
india news

Tremendous interest in US in Indian civil aviation ecosystem: Scindia

The Indian civil aviation industry has also bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic-induced crisis, slowly but surely, with a lot of latent demand coming to the fore, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told HT.
Hyderabad, Mar 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia addressing at the opening ceremony of Wings India 2022 summit, in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)&nbsp;
Hyderabad, Mar 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia addressing at the opening ceremony of Wings India 2022 summit, in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo) 
Updated on May 02, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out