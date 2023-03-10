Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: Three wounded after gunman opens fire in Israel's Tel Aviv, reports AFP
Live

BREAKING: Three wounded after gunman opens fire in Israel's Tel Aviv, reports AFP

india news
Published on Mar 10, 2023 05:30 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 10 Mar 2023 05:30 AM

    Three wounded after gunman opens fire in Israel's Tel Aviv, reports AFP

    Three people were wounded by a gunman in Tel Aviv on Thursday, an Israeli police spokesman told AFP.

