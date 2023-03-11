Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: US regulators pull plug on Silicon Valley Bank
Live

BREAKING: US regulators pull plug on Silicon Valley Bank

india news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 05:42 AM IST

Breaking news, March 11, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 11 Mar 2023 05:42 AM

    US regulators pull plug on Silicon Valley Bank

    US regulators on Friday (local time) shut down Silicon Valley Bank, as markets fretted over possible contagion from the biggest banking failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Sat, 11 Mar 2023 05:31 AM

    ‘Sinister’: Kharge reacts on ED searches on premises of Lalu Prasad's family

    “Modi government is making a sinister attempt to kill democracy by misusing ED-CBI against opposition leaders,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on ED searches on premises of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's family.

  • Sat, 11 Mar 2023 05:26 AM

    Gold rods weighing about 500 grams worth nearly 27 lakh seized from passenger 

    AIU Trichy seized short cylindrical shaped gold rods weighing 494 grams of 24 karat purity, valued at 27,42,688 from a male passenger who arrived from Singapore on March 9, ANI reported quoting Trichy Customs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.