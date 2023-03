Meghalaya ministers allocated portfolios: Who got what? Check full list

Three days after the oath ceremony of the newly elected government in Meghalaya, the cabinet ministers were given their respective portfolios on Saturday, with chief minister Conrad Sangma keeping finance, forests and environment, information technology departments. His two deputies, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, have been given public works, home department (police), transport and urban affairs departments. Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma were among the other ministers who took the oath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and newly sworn-in Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Ministers of Meghalaya, at a ceremony in Shillong, Tuesday.(PTI)