Meghalaya swearing in: Conrad Sangma’s cabinet to have 12 members. Full list

Days after the Meghalaya election where the National People’s Party (NPP) became the single-largest party winning 26 seats, newly elected MLAs took oath at a special session of the state assembly on Monday. Pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administered the oath of office and secrecy to them. Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan receives the letter of support from National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma to form the government in Meghalaya on Monday, (PTI)

Meanwhile, two major regional parties – the United Democratic Party (UDP), which bagged 11 seats, and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) – on Sunday extended their support to the Conrad K Sangma-led NPP alliance, increasing the number of MLAs backing the coalition to 45. The BJP, Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), and the PDF got two seats each. Two Independent members also extended support to Sangma.

NPP president Conrad K Sangma on Monday said his party will have eight ministers in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0, while its allies will get four ministerial berths. UDP will have two ministers, while the BJP and the HSPDP will get one each, news agency PTI quoted outgoing chief minister Sangma in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of chief ministers and other leaders on March 7 and 8.

According to the rule, Meghalaya with a 60-member assembly cannot have more than 12 ministers including the CM.

Here’s the full list:

CM – Conrad K Sangma

Prestone Tynsong ( Deputy CM)

Ministers

Sniawbhalang Dhar

A L Hek

Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh

Paul Lyngdoh

Comingone Ymbon

AT Mondal

Kyrmen Shylla

Marcuise N Marak

Rakkam A Sangma

Shakliar Warjri

(With inputs from PTI)

