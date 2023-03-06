Home / India News / In Meghalaya, shot in arm for Sangma; elected MLAs to take oath today: 5 points

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Mar 06, 2023 06:10 AM IST

Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of chief ministers and other leaders on March 7 and 8.

Days after the Meghalaya election results, newly elected MLAs will take oath at a special session of the state assembly on Monday. The session has also been convened for the election of the Speaker.

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma at Raj Bhavan in Shillong. (ANI)
Meanwhile, two major regional parties – the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) – on Sunday extended their support to the Conrad K Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) alliance, increasing the number of MLAs backing the coalition to 45.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of chief ministers and other leaders on March 7 and 8.

Top points on Meghalaya political developments:

1. The new assembly House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday when the pro-tem Speaker administers the oath of office to the legislators, the official said.

2. The House will be meeting again on March 9 for the election of the Speaker.

3. The BJP-backed NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in Meghalaya, under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma.

4. On Sunday, the UDP (11 seats) and PDF (two seats) extended their support to the alliance, taking the number of MLAs backing the alliance coalition to 45.

5. PDF MLAs – Banteidor Lyngdoh and Gavin Mylliemngap – also met Sangma at his residence, during the day, and handed over their letter of support to him, party members said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

