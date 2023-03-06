In Meghalaya, shot in arm for Sangma; elected MLAs to take oath today: 5 points
Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of chief ministers and other leaders on March 7 and 8.
Days after the Meghalaya election results, newly elected MLAs will take oath at a special session of the state assembly on Monday. The session has also been convened for the election of the Speaker.
Meanwhile, two major regional parties – the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) – on Sunday extended their support to the Conrad K Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) alliance, increasing the number of MLAs backing the coalition to 45.
Top points on Meghalaya political developments:
1. The new assembly House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday when the pro-tem Speaker administers the oath of office to the legislators, the official said.
2. The House will be meeting again on March 9 for the election of the Speaker.
3. The BJP-backed NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in Meghalaya, under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma.
4. On Sunday, the UDP (11 seats) and PDF (two seats) extended their support to the alliance, taking the number of MLAs backing the alliance coalition to 45.
5. PDF MLAs – Banteidor Lyngdoh and Gavin Mylliemngap – also met Sangma at his residence, during the day, and handed over their letter of support to him, party members said.