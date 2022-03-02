Live
BREAKING: US President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address on Wednesday
Breaking news updates March 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 08:25 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 02 Mar 2022 08:25 AM
US launches ‘test to treat’ initiative to fight Covid-19
-
Wed, 02 Mar 2022 07:18 AM
Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address
US President Joe Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address at 7:30 am.
Topics