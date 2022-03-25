Live
BREAKING: Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days
- Breaking News Today: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 25, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting at 10.15 am
Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting will be held today in Parliament at 10.15am.
-
Mar 25, 2022 06:56 AM IST
Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days
The petrol and diesel are being sold at ₹97.81 per litre and ₹89.07 per litre, respectively, in Delhi.
BREAKING: Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days
- Breaking News Today: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks
- In a three-part series, HT will shine the light on more such women from Jammu and Kashmir who have carved out a name for themselves through determination and hard work.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath's grand oath today for 2nd inning in UP, PM to attend: 10 points
Yogi Oath ceremony: The swearing-in ceremony - set to be a show of strength - is taking place nearly two weeks after the poll results were announced.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 06:12 AM IST
CBI to now investigate cases against Param Bir, says SC
The court also stayed the departmental inquiries initiated against Singh, who was suspended from service in December 2021 and faces a show-cause notice of dismissal from service.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 06:03 AM IST
No paper trail EVMs for corpn elections, HC told
- M-3 EVM machines, used for Lok Sabha and assembly elections, have VVPATs attached, while M-2 machines need additional VVPATs to be purchased.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Rajasthan LoP chokes up in Assembly as he speaks 'bitter truth' about govt jobs
- Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria got emotional during a discussion in the Assembly on a Bill to curb paper leak, cheating.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Man found stabbed to death, 2+ weeks after going missing
- Neelam Devi, a resident of Bijwasan in south west Delhi, has claimed that his son, Guddu Kumar, who worked for a movers and packers company as a driver, allegedly went missing while returning home on the night of February 22.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:22 AM IST
‘Don’t sensationalise’: SC says no urgent listing of hijab case
A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, declined to put a date to hearing these cases for the second time after a batch of appeals lined up before the top court to assail the Karnataka high court’s March 15 verdict.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:17 AM IST
‘Unsubstantiated presumption’: Kashmiri Pandit body files curative plea in SC
The curative petition by Kashmiri Pandit body Roots in Kashmir on the Supreme Court rejection of its petitions in 2017 comes days after the release of movie The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir at the height of militancy in the Valley in 1990
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:52 AM IST
65% voter turnout in Odisha urban local body elections amid stray violence
Odisha urban local body election: In Bhubaneswar, a voter turnout of 50% was reported as comared to the 42% turnout recorded in 2014, election officials said.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Indian Coast Guard evacuates ailing sailor off Kochi
The patient was critical, requiring immediate hospitalisation, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Kochi was informed.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Mullaperiyar safety issues can be left to supervisory committee: SC
The apex court observed that issue raised by Kerala, which has said that process for setting up a new dam in the downstream reaches of the existing dam should start, can be debated, discussed and resolved by the supervisory committee which can make its recommendation on this.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Arrival of Sri Lankan Tamils to be handled legally, says Stalin
Taking cognisance of the sudden arrival of Sri Lankan nationals to the state, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the government is in touch with the Centre on how to handle the issue legally.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 12:31 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
Special Court summons Andhra CM, 2 others in 2014 poll code violation case
Hyderabad A special court here has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and two others to appear before it in connection with a 2014 case
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 12:31 AM IST
HC crossed its limits, says Jagan, asserts his government is committed to three capitals
Hyderabad Reiterating his government’s commitment to form three capital cities for a decentralised administration of the state, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that the high court appeared to have crossed its jurisdiction in questioning the competence of the state legislature to enact laws on the state capital
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 12:30 AM IST