Home / India News / BREAKING: Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days
Live

BREAKING: Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days

  • Breaking News Today: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 25, 2022 07:37 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting at 10.15 am

    Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting will be held today in Parliament at 10.15am.

  • Mar 25, 2022 06:56 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days

    The petrol and diesel are being sold at 97.81 per litre and 89.07 per litre, respectively, in Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
india news

BREAKING: Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days

  • Breaking News Today: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks

  • In a three-part series, HT will shine the light on more such women from Jammu and Kashmir who have carved out a name for themselves through determination and hard work.
(Clockwise from top left) Mawya Sudan, Insha Wadoo, Haseena and Dr Shabnam Nahid. HT photos
(Clockwise from top left) Mawya Sudan, Insha Wadoo, Haseena and Dr Shabnam Nahid. HT photos
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Ashiq Hussain
Close Story
india news

Yogi Adityanath's grand oath today for 2nd inning in UP, PM to attend: 10 points

Yogi Oath ceremony: The swearing-in ceremony - set to be a show of strength - is taking place nearly two weeks after the poll results were announced. 
Yogi Adityanath being felicitated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the BJP Legislature Party meeting, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI)&nbsp;(Pramod Adhikari)
Yogi Adityanath being felicitated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the BJP Legislature Party meeting, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI) (Pramod Adhikari)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

CBI to now investigate cases against Param Bir, says SC

The court also stayed the departmental inquiries initiated against Singh, who was suspended from service in December 2021 and faces a show-cause notice of dismissal from service.
File photo of former police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
File photo of former police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand
Close Story
india news

No paper trail EVMs for corpn elections, HC told

  • M-3 EVM machines, used for Lok Sabha and assembly elections, have VVPATs attached, while M-2 machines need additional VVPATs to be purchased.
The matter will be heard next on April 7.(HT Photo)
The matter will be heard next on April 7.(HT Photo)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Rajasthan LoP chokes up in Assembly as he speaks 'bitter truth' about govt jobs

  • Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria got emotional during a discussion in the Assembly on a Bill to curb paper leak, cheating.
Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria.
Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

Man found stabbed to death, 2+ weeks after going missing

  • Neelam Devi, a resident of Bijwasan in south west Delhi, has claimed that his son, Guddu Kumar, who worked for a movers and packers company as a driver, allegedly went missing while returning home on the night of February 22.
Devi said the police registered an FIR in the matter only on March 17.
Devi said the police registered an FIR in the matter only on March 17.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHemant Adlakha
Close Story
india news

‘Don’t sensationalise’: SC says no urgent listing of hijab case

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, declined to put a date to hearing these cases for the second time after a batch of appeals lined up before the top court to assail the Karnataka high court’s March 15 verdict.
A hijab-wearing student walks past a worker painting a wall to conceal a pro-hijab slogan, Hospet, March 16, 2022 (PTI)
A hijab-wearing student walks past a worker painting a wall to conceal a pro-hijab slogan, Hospet, March 16, 2022 (PTI)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand
Close Story
india news

‘Unsubstantiated presumption’: Kashmiri Pandit body files curative plea in SC

The curative petition by Kashmiri Pandit body Roots in Kashmir on the Supreme Court rejection of its petitions in 2017 comes days after the release of movie The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir at the height of militancy in the Valley in 1990
In its 2017 verdict, the Supreme Court declined to order a probe into the killing of Kashmiri Pandits holding that “no fruitful purpose would emerge, as evidence is unlikely to be available at this late juncture”. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
In its 2017 verdict, the Supreme Court declined to order a probe into the killing of Kashmiri Pandits holding that “no fruitful purpose would emerge, as evidence is unlikely to be available at this late juncture”. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story
india news

65% voter turnout in Odisha urban local body elections amid stray violence

Odisha urban local body election: In Bhubaneswar, a voter turnout of 50% was reported as comared to the 42% turnout recorded in 2014, election officials said.
Bhubaneswar: An elderly woman going to cast her vote at polling booth no 336 under Jharpada school for the Odisha municipal elections on Thursday. (ANI)
Bhubaneswar: An elderly woman going to cast her vote at polling booth no 336 under Jharpada school for the Odisha municipal elections on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Indian Coast Guard evacuates ailing sailor off Kochi

The patient was critical, requiring immediate hospitalisation, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Kochi was informed.
MRSC (Kochi) liaised with agencies such as Customs, Immigration, Health Department and port control for necessary clearance. (File photo)
MRSC (Kochi) liaised with agencies such as Customs, Immigration, Health Department and port control for necessary clearance. (File photo)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAgencies
Close Story
india news

Mullaperiyar safety issues can be left to supervisory committee: SC

The apex court observed that issue raised by Kerala, which has said that process for setting up a new dam in the downstream reaches of the existing dam should start, can be debated, discussed and resolved by the supervisory committee which can make its recommendation on this.
The bench observed that the issue is affecting both the states and they can work out a mechanism so that interest of both the sides is secured and nobody blames each other. (HT Archives)
The bench observed that the issue is affecting both the states and they can work out a mechanism so that interest of both the sides is secured and nobody blames each other. (HT Archives)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Arrival of Sri Lankan Tamils to be handled legally, says Stalin

Taking cognisance of the sudden arrival of Sri Lankan nationals to the state, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the government is in touch with the Centre on how to handle the issue legally.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (HT Archives)
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (HT Archives)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Special Court summons Andhra CM, 2 others in 2014 poll code violation case

Hyderabad A special court here has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and two others to appear before it in connection with a 2014 case
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

HC crossed its limits, says Jagan, asserts his government is committed to three capitals

Hyderabad Reiterating his government’s commitment to form three capital cities for a decentralised administration of the state, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that the high court appeared to have crossed its jurisdiction in questioning the competence of the state legislature to enact laws on the state capital
(ANI)
(ANI)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out