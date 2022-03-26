BREAKING: Petrol, diesel hiked by 80 paise again, ₹3.2 increase in a week
Sat, 26 Mar 2022 09:07 AM
Dousing underway after fire breaks out in godown in Thane's Kanaya Nagar
A fire broke out in a godown in Kanaya Nagar, Thane around 3.20am this morning. Thane Municipal Corporation said that firefighters are trying to douse the fire and no casualty or injury has been reported.
Sat, 26 Mar 2022 08:43 AM
India honoured to be home to WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine: PM
"India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good," PM Modi tweeted.
Sat, 26 Mar 2022 08:06 AM
Petrol, diesel hiked by 80 paise again, ₹3.2 increase in a week
The fuel prices saw yet another increase, with both petrol and diesel hiked by 80 paise.