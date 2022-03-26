Home / India News / BREAKING: Petrol, diesel hiked by 80 paise again, 3.2 increase in a week
BREAKING: Petrol, diesel hiked by 80 paise again, 3.2 increase in a week

Updated on Mar 26, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 26, 2022 09:07 AM IST

    Dousing underway after fire breaks out in godown in Thane's Kanaya Nagar

    A fire broke out in a godown in Kanaya Nagar, Thane around 3.20am this morning. Thane Municipal Corporation said that firefighters are trying to douse the fire and no casualty or injury has been reported.

  • Mar 26, 2022 08:43 AM IST

    India honoured to be home to WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine: PM

    "India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good," PM Modi tweeted.

  • Mar 26, 2022 08:06 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel hiked by 80 paise again, 3.2 increase in a week

    The fuel prices saw yet another increase, with both petrol and diesel hiked by 80 paise.

india news

Morning brief: India sees 4th hike in fuel prices in a week

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
On Saturday, the prices of petrol and diesel increased by 80 paise a litre.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 08:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

India-China boundary resolution a tough grind with PLA dragging feet

  • Even though the possibility of PLA withdrawal from advance positions at patrolling point 15 or KongKa La area cannot be ruled out in near future, the adherence to bilateral 1993-96 border agreements by the PLA would be a challenge as the powerful Chinese Army reports only to President Xi Jinping.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 08:54 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kejriwal's Kashmir Files comments not surprising: Assam CM's dig

Row over Kejriwal's comments on The Kashmir Files continues with BJP chief ministers and ministers criticising what the Delhi CM said and how. 
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has come under fire for his comments on The Kashmir Files.(ANI)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 08:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

BREAKING: Petrol, diesel hiked by 80 paise again, 3.2 increase in a week

Updated on Mar 26, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Fourth hike in diesel, petrol prices in India in a week

In India’s financial capital Mumbai, petrol prices have risen to 113.35 per litre. Check new fuel prices here.
Earlier on Tuesday, fuel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the first time in 4 months. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 07:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

Video| In attack on BJP, Jharkhand CM links inflation to female infanticide

Hemant Soren linked inflation to rise in poverty and gender bias, and insisted that it will lead to disarray in the society
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren targeted the BJP-led central government in his latest remarks. (ANI) (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 07:12 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

Assam, Meghalaya to finalise border pact on March 29

  • It is expected that issues centred on six of 12 border areas will be taken up at the meeting in New Delhi, officials said.
Union home minister Amit Shah holds a meeting with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Assam- Meghalaya Border dispute issue, in New Delhi. (File photo)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 06:50 AM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang, Shillong
india news

Court poser to Karat over BJP leaders' speeches

  • The court was hearing a plea by Karat, which sought directions to register an FIR against BJP leaders and alleged that their provocative speeches led to the north-east Delhi riots in February 2020.
The Delhi high court. (HT archive)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 06:45 AM IST
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi
india news

Sheena Bora is not alive, CBI tells top court

  • Responding to Mukerjea’s petition for bail on multiple grounds of delayed trial, medical reasons and suspicion that Sheena Bora is alive, the CBI, in its response filed on Thursday, dismissed the suggestion, saying that it is a “figment of imagination” of the petitioner.
Sheena Bora.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 06:42 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

In stadium and across UP, BJP’s show of strength takes centre stage

  • The ceremony was significant, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had come to power after a 12-year gap.
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a record straight term, at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 06:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
india news

SC directs govt to take a call on Rajoana's mercy plea by April-end

  • A three-judge bench of justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha directed Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to remain present in Court on May 2, the next date of hearing, in case the Centre fails to make a decision.
The order came on a petition filed by Rajoana, who moved the top court two years ago seeking implementation of a decision taken by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) in September 2019 to commute Rajoana’s death sentence to life.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 06:20 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

October 5 to be National Dolphin Day, decides National Board for Wildlife

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said generating awareness and community participation is integral for conservation of this dolphins, an indicator species.
Dolphins act as ideal ecological indicators of a healthy aquatic ecosystem and conservation of the dolphins will, therefore, benefit the survival of the species, the government said (Twitter/@byadavbjp)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi
india news

‘A blackout in Rajasthan if…’: Ashok Gehlot’s desperate appeal to Chhattisgarh for coal

Rajasthan power crisis: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to fast track approvals for mining to start in a coal block for his state, underscoring that Rajasthan will face a power crisis if mining does not start.
Rajasthan power crisis: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot went to Raipur to ask Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to quickly process approvals for coal mining to begin (ANI)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents
india news

Jharkhand HC directs WhatsApp to file a reply in judge’s murder case

The CBI informed the bench about a WhatsApp chat they have come across and access to the complete chat history would help the probe further, a lawyer who was part of the proceedings said.
49-year-old additional district judge Uttam Anand died after being hit by an auto-rickshaw in Dhanbad on July 28 last year when he was out for a morning walk and the incident was captured on CCTV. (HTT FILE PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

AP House forms panel to probe Pegasus charge against TDP govt

Headed by senior YSR Congress (YSRC) party lawmaker from Tirupati assembly constituency Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the panel will also include: Abbayya Chowdary, Kolusu Parthasarathy, G Amarnath, Merugu Nararjuna and Maddali Giridhar.
Headed by senior YSR Congress (YSRC) party lawmaker from Tirupati assembly constituency Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the panel will also include: Abbayya Chowdary, Kolusu Parthasarathy, G Amarnath, Merugu Nararjuna and Maddali Giridhar. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 06:16 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
