BREAKING: Petrol, diesel hiked by 80 paise again, 3.2 increase in a week

Mar 26, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Dousing underway after fire breaks out in godown in Thane's Kanaya Nagar
A fire broke out in a godown in Kanaya Nagar, Thane around 3.20am this morning. Thane Municipal Corporation said that firefighters are trying to douse the fire and no casualty or injury has been reported.
Mar 26, 2022 08:43 AM IST
India honoured to be home to WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine: PM
"India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good," PM Modi tweeted.
Mar 26, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Petrol, diesel hiked by 80 paise again, ₹3.2 increase in a week
The fuel prices saw yet another increase, with both petrol and diesel hiked by 80 paise.
Even though the possibility of PLA withdrawal from advance positions at patrolling point 15 or KongKa La area cannot be ruled out in near future, the adherence to bilateral 1993-96 border agreements by the PLA would be a challenge as the powerful Chinese Army reports only to President Xi Jinping.
Responding to Mukerjea’s petition for bail on multiple grounds of delayed trial, medical reasons and suspicion that Sheena Bora is alive, the CBI, in its response filed on Thursday, dismissed the suggestion, saying that it is a “figment of imagination” of the petitioner.
A three-judge bench of justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha directed Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to remain present in Court on May 2, the next date of hearing, in case the Centre fails to make a decision.
Rajasthan power crisis: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to fast track approvals for mining to start in a coal block for his state, underscoring that Rajasthan will face a power crisis if mining does not start.
Headed by senior YSR Congress (YSRC) party lawmaker from Tirupati assembly constituency Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the panel will also include: Abbayya Chowdary, Kolusu Parthasarathy, G Amarnath, Merugu Nararjuna and Maddali Giridhar.