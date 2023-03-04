BREAKING: US announces $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine

Live
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 05:43 AM IST
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 05:41 AM
US announces $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine
The U.S. on Friday announced another round of military aid for Ukraine, a package of ammunition and other support valued at $400 million.
The package will be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in announcing the aid, reported Reuters.
