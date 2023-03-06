Live
LIVE: Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead
Updated on Mar 06, 2023 05:20 AM IST
Breaking news today March 6, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 06, 2023 05:16 AM IST
Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead
Five people have been killed in clashes between Azerbaijani troops and Armenian police in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Topics
LIVE: Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead
Updated on Mar 06, 2023 05:20 AM IST
Breaking news today March 6, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
BJP intensifies Lok Sabha poll outreach with focus on 160 seats
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:25 AM IST
Sunil Bansal, national general secretary, has been included in the committee that oversees the work related to the 160 Lok Sabha constituencies where the BJP either lost by a thin margin in the 2019 polls or has never won
Army soldier shoots trucker for filming him with girlfriend
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:21 AM IST
A 30-year-old truck driver is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound after an army officer allegedly fired at him with his service revolver for shooting a video of him with a minor girl he was in a relationship with, police officers said on Sunday
Kerala police raid Asianet News channel days after SFI members intimidate staff
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:19 AM IST
The police action against Asianet News channel triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, with the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it “a sign of intolerance” and “an example of the fascist approach”.
Do not profiteer from climate crisis: Yadav
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:08 AM IST
India’s climate policy is directed towards sustainable development and poverty eradication, while striving to decouple carbon emissions from growth and achieve energy efficiency across sectors, Yadav said
9 Oppn leaders write to PM on Sisodia’s arrest
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:06 AM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and eight leaders of opposition parties on Sunday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging “blatant misuse of central agencies”, citing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) arrest of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the city’s erstwhile deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Suspense over next CM after Tripura poll verdict
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:02 AM IST
AGARTALA: Suspense prevailed over the BJP’s choice of chief minister in Tripura three days after the party returned to power in the state by a slender margin on Thursday even as the swearing-in has been scheduled for March 8, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend
A year after HC ruling, Jagan govt’s capital focus shifts to Visakhapatnam
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:44 AM IST
State finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said Visakhapatnam was chosen for the capital because it had infrastructure like ports, industries, ideal climate, cosmopolitan culture and had the scope for development with little investment
TN BJP IT cell chief quits party, joins AIADMK
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:41 AM IST
Nirmal blamed Annamalai, without naming him, for his decision to quit and in a one-page statement, he accused Annamalai of having a clandestine understanding with a DMK minister, and of engaging in “surveillance” against many BJP cadres
Kochi waste dump fire under control but air quality dips
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:30 AM IST
Government has asked hospitals to reserve some beds for treating ailments related to inhaling toxic air and set up oxygen parlours near the dumping yard. Many residents complained of breathlessness and some with respiratory tract infections have been shifted to houses of their relatives
In poll season, Shivaji statue unveiled twice in Karnataka
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:24 AM IST
The unveiling of the Shivaji statue has become a contentious issue between Hebbalkar and Ramesh Jarkiholi, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gokak
ICHR plans global collaboration for ‘India-centric’ research
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:23 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is looking at global collaborations to conduct “India-centric” research, and has recently signed an agreement with the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) of the UK to work on India’s creative industries and cultural heritage, a top official said
Terrorist outfit ISKP claims hand in Coimbatore, Mangaluru blasts
Updated on Mar 06, 2023 04:59 AM IST
Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), a UN-designated terrorist organisation, made the claims in the latest issue of its propaganda magazine ‘Voice of Khurasan’. The 68-page issue of the magazine was released by ISKP’s Al-Azaim Media Foundation on Saturday.
Key accused in Nettaru murder case arrested in Bengaluru: NIA
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:09 AM IST
NIA has arrested MH Tuffail, the prime accused in the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru, from Dasaralli in Bengaluru
HT Interview| Paying up to ransomware attackers bad strategy…: Dmitry Volkov
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:07 AM IST