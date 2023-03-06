Home / India News / LIVE: Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead
LIVE: Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead

Updated on Mar 06, 2023 05:20 AM IST

Breaking news today March 6, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Mar 06, 2023 05:16 AM IST

    Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead

    Five people have been killed in clashes between Azerbaijani troops and Armenian police in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

breaking news

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

BJP intensifies Lok Sabha poll outreach with focus on 160 seats

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:25 AM IST

Sunil Bansal, national general secretary, has been included in the committee that oversees the work related to the 160 Lok Sabha constituencies where the BJP either lost by a thin margin in the 2019 polls or has never won

BJP intensifies Lok Sabha poll outreach with focus on 160 seats
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Army soldier shoots trucker for filming him with girlfriend

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:21 AM IST

A 30-year-old truck driver is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound after an army officer allegedly fired at him with his service revolver for shooting a video of him with a minor girl he was in a relationship with, police officers said on Sunday

HT Image
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Kerala police raid Asianet News channel days after SFI members intimidate staff

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:19 AM IST

The police action against Asianet News channel triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, with the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it “a sign of intolerance” and “an example of the fascist approach”.

Police Crime Branch team conducts a raid at the Asianet News office as part of an investigation over allegedly running fake news, in Kozhikode on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Do not profiteer from climate crisis: Yadav

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:08 AM IST

India’s climate policy is directed towards sustainable development and poverty eradication, while striving to decouple carbon emissions from growth and achieve energy efficiency across sectors, Yadav said

Do not profiteer from climate crisis: Yadav
ByJayashree Nandi
9 Oppn leaders write to PM on Sisodia’s arrest

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:06 AM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and eight leaders of opposition parties on Sunday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging “blatant misuse of central agencies”, citing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) arrest of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the city’s erstwhile deputy CM Manish Sisodia

HT Image
ByParas Singh, New Delhi
Suspense over next CM after Tripura poll verdict

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:02 AM IST

AGARTALA: Suspense prevailed over the BJP’s choice of chief minister in Tripura three days after the party returned to power in the state by a slender margin on Thursday even as the swearing-in has been scheduled for March 8, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend

BJP supporters celebrate party’s win in Tripura elections, outside its office in Agartala on March 2. (Amit Sharma)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
A year after HC ruling, Jagan govt’s capital focus shifts to Visakhapatnam

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:44 AM IST

State finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said Visakhapatnam was chosen for the capital because it had infrastructure like ports, industries, ideal climate, cosmopolitan culture and had the scope for development with little investment

At the inaugural of the Global Investors Summit, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that Visakhapatnam is going to be the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. (AP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
TN BJP IT cell chief quits party, joins AIADMK

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Nirmal blamed Annamalai, without naming him, for his decision to quit and in a one-page statement, he accused Annamalai of having a clandestine understanding with a DMK minister, and of engaging in “surveillance” against many BJP cadres

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu IT cell chief CTR Nirmal Kumar alleged that the party’s structure has been deteriorating in the state since 2019 after K Annamalai took over as its president. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Kochi waste dump fire under control but air quality dips

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Government has asked hospitals to reserve some beds for treating ailments related to inhaling toxic air and set up oxygen parlours near the dumping yard. Many residents complained of breathlessness and some with respiratory tract infections have been shifted to houses of their relatives

Fire fighters try to douse the fire that broke out at a solid waste dumping yard in Brahamapuram in Kochi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
In poll season, Shivaji statue unveiled twice in Karnataka

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The unveiling of the Shivaji statue has become a contentious issue between Hebbalkar and Ramesh Jarkiholi, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gokak

Congress MLA from Belagavi Rural, Laxmi Hebbalkar, holds a ceremony at Rajhunsgad near Belagavi to unveil the same statue again on Sunday
ByHT Correspondent
ICHR plans global collaboration for ‘India-centric’ research

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:23 AM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is looking at global collaborations to conduct “India-centric” research, and has recently signed an agreement with the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) of the UK to work on India’s creative industries and cultural heritage, a top official said

The ICHR has recently signed an agreement with the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) of the UK to work on India’s creative industries and cultural heritage. (HT)
ByFareeha Iftikhar
Terrorist outfit ISKP claims hand in Coimbatore, Mangaluru blasts

india news
Updated on Mar 06, 2023 04:59 AM IST

Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), a UN-designated terrorist organisation, made the claims in the latest issue of its propaganda magazine ‘Voice of Khurasan’. The 68-page issue of the magazine was released by ISKP’s Al-Azaim Media Foundation on Saturday.

NIA has already arrested several ISIS suspects in connection with the October 23, 2022 car bomb blast at Coimbatore and the November 19 blast in an auto-rickshaw at Mangaluru. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Key accused in Nettaru murder case arrested in Bengaluru: NIA

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:09 AM IST

NIA has arrested MH Tuffail, the prime accused in the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru, from Dasaralli in Bengaluru

BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru who hacked to death at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26 last year. (ANI)
ByCoovercolly Indresh
HT Interview| Paying up to ransomware attackers bad strategy…: Dmitry Volkov

india news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Dmitry Volkov, the CEO of cyber threat intelligence firm Group-IB says, ransomware remains a threat number one for public and private companies around the world. They have a strong focus on big enterprises that can afford to pay ransom and cannot afford any downtime.

A cyber fraudster allegedly hacked the company’s mail id and sent a mobile deactivation request to the network service provider company. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByBinayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
