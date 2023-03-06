9 policemen killed, 11 injured in suicide bombing in Pak's Balochistan: Reports

At least nine policemen were killed and many injured on Monday after a suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in southwestern Pakistan, reported news agencies. A police spokesperson said that the attack took place in Sibbi, a city some 160 km east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, according to Reuters.

"The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind," senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told AFP.

Kachhi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahmood Notezai said the injured persons are being rushed to a nearby hospital, while bomb disposal squads and security personnel have arrived at the site, reported Dawn. He said the police were returning from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security, reported AFP.No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack.

Ethnic Baloch militants have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON