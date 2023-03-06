Home / World News / 9 policemen killed, 11 injured in suicide bombing in Pak's Balochistan: Reports

9 policemen killed, 11 injured in suicide bombing in Pak's Balochistan: Reports

world news
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:32 PM IST

A police spokesperson said that the attack took place in Sibbi, a city some 160 km east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, according to Reuters.

Suicide bombing in Balochistan: Injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.(Twitter screengrab)
Suicide bombing in Balochistan: Injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.(Twitter screengrab)
ByHT News Desk

At least nine policemen were killed and many injured on Monday after a suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in southwestern Pakistan, reported news agencies. A police spokesperson said that the attack took place in Sibbi, a city some 160 km east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, according to Reuters.

"The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind," senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told AFP.

Kachhi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahmood Notezai said the injured persons are being rushed to a nearby hospital, while bomb disposal squads and security personnel have arrived at the site, reported Dawn. He said the police were returning from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security, reported AFP.No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack.

Ethnic Baloch militants have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out