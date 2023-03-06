Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Nicobar Islands region

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Nicobar Islands region

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 06, 2023 07:56 AM IST

The National Centre of Seismology said the earthquake jolted the region that took place at the depth of 10 km.

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit the Nicobar Islands region on Monday around 5 am, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). It said the earthquake jolted the region that took place at the depth of 10 km.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Islands region.(File)

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands region," NCS said in a tweet.

Also read: India spotted flying object over strategic island chain in 2022: Report

In January, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck near the Andaman Sea. The NCS said it took place at the depth of 77 km. A total of 22 earthquakes were recorded in 24 hours time last year in the islands. The magnitude ranged betwen 3.8 to 5.0.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Islands region.(File)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Snehashish Roy

Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail

Topics
andaman nicobar nicobar islands earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP